3 times Pakistan lost a tied T20I match ft. T20 World Cup 2024 vs USA

Pakistan have been among the most successful T20I teams. The Men in Green qualified for the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and in 2009, they became the world champions.

While Pakistan have not won the T20 World Cup after 2009, they reached the semifinals after going undefeated in the Super 12 round of 2021 T20 World Cup. They then sneaked into the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup despite losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

Although the Men in Green have so much experience, they have not been able to keep their nerves in tiebreakers after the 20-over game ends in a tie. Here's a list of three such instances when Pakistan lost a tied T20I match.

#1 Pakistan lose to USA in T20 World Cup 2024 via Super Over

One of the most thrilling T20 World Cup matches happened earlier on Thursday in Dallas, where USA upset Babar Azam's men to register a historic win. USA skipper Monank Patel opted to field after winning the toss, and his team kept the Men in Green down to 159-7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, USA got off to a fantastic start, with skipper Patel scoring a half-ton. It looked like America would win easily, but Pakistan pulled things back and ensured that USA finished with 159-3 in 20 overs.

The match went into a Super Over, where Mohammad Amir bowled three wides. There were overthrows as well from the Men in Green, allowing USA to reach 18-1 but the batters hit just one boundary in six balls.

Chasing 19 to win, the Men in Green managed 13-1 as Saurabh Netravalkar kept his nerve against Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman.

#2 Pakistan lost against India via bowl-out in 2007 T20 World Cup

In 2007, India took on Pakistan in a group stage of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, and both teams ended with 141 runs each in their 20 overs. At that time, the Super Over concept didn't exist, and the two teams had a penalty shootout-type bowl out to determine the winner.

India had practiced it before the tournament, which is why Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps in their first attempts. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi, Yasir Arafat and Umar Gul missed the target as India won 3-0.

#3 England defeated the Men in Green in a low-scoring Super Over in 2015

England and Pakistan competed in a bilateral T20I series back in 2015, where the English side gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third T20I ended in a tie at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with both teams scoring 154 in 20 overs.

The Men in Green batted first in the Super Over and scored just three runs off Chris Jordan. Umar Akmal and Shahid Afridi could not tackle Jordan's masterful bowling. Afridi then grabbed the ball to bowl the Super Over. Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler took five balls but scored four to win it for England.

