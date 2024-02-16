3 times Ravindra Jadeja ran out a well-set partner ft. Sarfaraz Khan

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja struck a fantastic hundred on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. Batting first after winning the toss, India got off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets for 33 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Shubman Gill (0) and Rajat Patidar (5) all perished cheaply.

Playing at his home ground, Jadeja was promoted to No. 5, ahead of debutant Sarfaraz Khan. The former justified his promotion in the batting order, featuring in an excellent fourth-wicket stand of 204 with skipper Rohit Sharma (131). The duo batted through the entire second session on Day 1 to put India in a good position.

Following Rohit’s dismissal in the last session of play on Day 1, Jadeja and debutant Sarfaraz (62) added 77 for the fifth wicket as India continued their brilliant recovery. The former’s hundred, though, lost a bit of sheen as he was involved in the run out of Sarfaraz.

Although he is considered a quick runner between the wickets, apart from being a brilliant fielder, Jadeja has been involved in a few run outs in his international career. In this feature, we look at three instances when the all-rounder ran out a well-set partner.

#1 Hardik Pandya (Champions Trophy Final 2017)

Hardik Pandya slams his bat in frustration after being run out in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. (Pic: Getty Images)

The most talked about run out Jadeja has been involved in occurred during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at The Oval. Set to chase 339, India were in dire straits at 72/6 after Mohammad Amir ripped through the top order.

Hardik Pandya single-handedly lifted Team India’s slim hopes, clobbering a belligerent half-century. He struck four fours and six sixes and was the dominant partner in a seventh-wicket stand of 80 with Jadeja.

The partnership, however, ended in disastrous fashion as Pandya was run out for 76 off 43 balls following a horrible mix-up with Jadeja. In the 27th over of the innings, Jadeja played a delivery from Hasan Ali into the covers. Pandya set off as he was keen to take the strike. However, Jadeja was ball-watching, which led to massive confusion. In the end, Pandya was run out rather easily by Pakistan and stormed off, clearly seething in anger.

Jadeja (15), himself, was caught at slip in the next over and the Men in Blue were soon all out for 158 in 30.3 overs. India lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final by a huge margin of 180 runs.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane (MCG Test, 2020-21)

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his ton in the 2020-21 MCG Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

Leading India in Virat Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant hundred against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test of 2020-21. Thanks to his gritty knock and some fine bowling performances, India levelled the series 1-1 after being bowled out for an embarrassing 36 in Adelaide.

Rahane scored 112 off 223 balls as India posted 326 in their first innings in response to Australia’s 195. He was looking good for much more, but lost his wicket after responding to a tight call from Jadeja for a single.

In the 100th over of India’s first innings, Jadeja tapped a delivery from Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon to short cover and set off for a run. Rahane responded immediately, but was found short of his crease due to his partner’s error of judgment.

Despite being run out, Rahane patted Jadeja on the back and urged him to carry, winning a lot of plaudits for his gesture.

#3 Sarfaraz Khan (Rajkot Test, 2023-24)

A dejected Sarfaraz Khan walks back after being run out in the Rajkot Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

In the ongoing India-England Rajkot Test, Jadeja ended Sarfaraz’s brilliant debut knock with another poor piece of judgment. The latter had struck nine fours and a six in his innings and was looking good for a lot more. However, a moment of miscommunication between Sarfaraz and Jadeja when the latter was on 99 ended up costing the former his wicket.

In the 82nd over of India’s first innings, Jadeja punched a delivery from James Anderson to mid-on and took a couple of steps down. Sarfaraz responded, eager to help his senior partner get to three figures. Jadeja, however, sent him back and Sarfaraz was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Mark Wood.

It was a disappointing end to a wonderful knock on his Test debut. At the end of the day’s play, though, Sarfaraz downplayed the dismissal, stating that miscommunication happens at times.

Jadeja, on the other hand, took to social media to issue a public apology. He admitted his mistake was responsible for Sarfaraz’s dismissal.

Other recent instances of Ravindra Jadeja being involved in run outs

Ravichandran Ashwin was run out after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja in the Hyderabad Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

Jadeja was at the other end when Kohli was run out for 121 in the second Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023.

In the 99th over of India’s first innings, Kohli got an inside edge on a delivery from Jomel Warrican. He tried to pinch a tight single, but there was a momentary pause before he set off and that cost him as Alzarri Joseph produced a direct hit from square leg.

Even in India’s first innings in Hyderabad in the ongoing Test series against England, Jadeja was at the crease when Ravichandran Ashwin was run out for 1. Ashwin punched a delivery from Joe Root to the right of cover and set off. Jadeja initially responded, but then backed out.

Ashwin kept running as he was ball-watching. Both batters ended up at the same end, but Jadeja survived as he put his bat into the crease first.

