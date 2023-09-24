3 times recalling a batter made headlines in a cricket match ft. Ish Sodhi

The never-ending and uncalled-for debate between laws and spirit of the game has resurfaced after Bangladesh caption Litton Das called back Ish Sodhi following a non-striker run-out dismissal. Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud had run out the New Zealand spinner when he tried to gain an unfair advantage at the non-striker's end.

This was the first time a Bangladeshi cricketer tried one of the most contentious modes of dismissal, although the bowler was well within his rights to run Ish Sodhi out.

Following the incident, veteran Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal also shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference and seemed to oppose the idea of reinstating batters after their dismissal.

Here we take a look at the three times recalling a batter made headlines in a cricket match:

#3 MS Dhoni recalling Ian Bell

Ian Bell got a reprieve from MS Dhoni

During India's tour of England in 2011, Ian Bell was at the centre of controversy. Eoin Morgan glanced the ball towards square leg and the batter believed the ball had crossed the boundary rope and hence, thought of it to be dead.

It was the final delivery before a scheduled break, but the umpire had not yet declared the over complete. In this moment of confusion, the bails were dislodged, and Bell was legitimately declared out.

However, MS Dhoni held the belief that Bell was unaware of the ball's live status and had no intention of attempting a run. Hence, he recalled England batter when the teams walked back after the break.

#2 Virender Sehwag recalling Lahiru Thirimanne

Sehwag withdrew the appeal

In 2012, during a one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at the Gabba, R Ashwin ran out Lahiru Thirimanne at the non-striker's end. The on-field umpire approached the standing captain Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag was not impressed with his bowler and even as discussions were on, Sachin Tendulkar chipped in and conveyed something to the captain. Ultimately, both Sehwag and Tendulkar chose to withdraw the appeal.

This made a lot of headlines and R Ashwin continued to stick to this approach and rightly so, since it was well within the stipulated rules of the game.

#1 Imran Khan recalled Kris Srikkanth

Imran Khan recalled Kris Srikkanth

During a 1989 ODI clash between Pakistan and India, a pivotal moment saw Indian batter Kris Srikkanth mistakenly being given out LBW against Waqar Younis. However, this was when Pakistan's captain, Imran Khan, displayed remarkable sportsmanship by recalling Srikkanth to the crease.

India had to chase down Pakistan's score of 150 to level the series and conclude their tour of Pakistan with a victory. However, they got off to a jittery start, losing both Raman Lamba and Navjot Sidhu quickly, leaving India at 18-2. Kris Srikkanth then appeared to be stabilizing the innings, guiding India to 66-3.

Waqar delivered a length ball that Srikkanth tried to work into the leg side, only for the ball to hit his pad and trickle towards the off-side. Pakistan appealed, and the umpire raised his finger, adjudging him LBW.

Pakistan's captain Imran Khan chose to call Srikkanth back to the crease, ensuring that fairness and sportsmanship prevailed in the game.