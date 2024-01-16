3 times Ricky Ponting got a wicket prediction correct on commentary

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is regarded as one of the greats of the game and his astute cricketing brain made him one of the finest captains to have ever graced the game.

While MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies, Ponting holds the record for most ICC trophies (4) as a captain. Under his leadership, Australia won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups and the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

One of the most stylish batters of his era, Ponting went on to score more than 27,000 international runs in his illustrious career. Ponting called it quits from international cricket after playing his final Test against South Africa in November 2012.

Since his retirement, Ponting has been active in the commentary circuit and has been working for Fox Cricket for a while now. Ponting recently made headlines when he correctly predicted the wicket of Nikhil Chaudhary during the BBL game featuring the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars.

The prediction took place when Hurricanes were 158/4 and Nathan Coulter-Nile was about to run in for the third delivery of the 18th over. The previous delivery was a full one, which was crunched down the ground and struck the wickets at the non-striker's end.

While the other commentators were discussing that particular delivery, Ponting felt that Coulter-Nile would take the pace off and drag his length.

“He will drag the length back Coulter-Nile, take the pace off. That’s what he does so well here at the MCG," Ponting said.

The next delivery was a slower, short one which was chipped to Glenn Maxwell at mid-off and the cricketing world was left astounded at Ponting's prediction.

Having said that, let us have a look at three other instances when Ricky Ponting got his wicket prediction spot on:

# 3. When Ricky Ponting knew exactly how Marco Jansen would get out

Back in 2022 when Australia hosted South Africa for a three-match Test series, Ponting became a social media sensation yet again when his wicket prediction of Marco Jansen was absolutely spot on.

South Africa were trying to recover from a shaky start in their first innings and build towards a lead after restricting Australia to 218.

The tourists were 132/5 with Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen at the crease. Nathan Lyon was bowling from one end and had tied up Jansen, who is naturally an aggressive batter. The Aussies invited Jansen to go for the big shot and the plot was noticed immediately by Ponting who was sitting in the commentary box.

Pat Cummins put two men on the deep towards the on-side while Cameron Green was placed at a short midwicket which left a significant gap in the outfield. It was too big a temptation for Jansen, and Ponting knew exactly what was coming.

"They've got mid-on three-quarters of the way back. They're tempting him with a build-up of pressure to try and hit over the top," Ponting said.

The very next ball, Jansen charged down the wicket and skewed the tossed-up delivery up in the air and Cam Green back peddled and took a brilliant catch. Fans were in awe of Ponting's prediction and took to social media to shower praises. Australia eventually went on to win the Brisbane Test by six wickets.

# 2. When Ponting knew England's exact plan against Cameron Green

Ricky Ponting made another accurate prediction during the second Ashes Test back in 2021. Australia eventually won the day-night Test by 275 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

In that encounter, Ponting saw a technical flaw in Cam Green's stance and felt the England bowlers would target his stumps and in a matter of minutes, Ben Stokes castled him with a straight, full delivery.

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green. They'll be a lot fuller and lot straighter, they'll target his stumps. He sets up with a very open front foot, which is generally a sign of someone worried about getting LBW and does not want their front foot too far across in the line of the stumps," Ponting had said during his commentary stint.

# 1. When Ponting predicted the bowler who could dismiss David Warner in his farewell Test

Playing in his final Test at Sydney against Pakistan, David Warner looked in fluent touch in the first innings, having got a reprieve early on in his innings. With Sajid Khan being Pakistan's premier spinner, Shan Masood handed him the ball well before Salman Ali Agha, who is a bit of a part-time option.

While Warner looked at ease against Sajid Khan, Ponting felt it was time to introduce Salman, who had bowled brilliantly in the lead-up to the Test match. He immediately made an impact by getting rid of Warner in his very first over.

The ball had drift and bounce and Warner who was playing with an angular bat ended up edging it straight to Babar Azam at slip.

"Salman was quite impressive first couple of Test matches with his off-spin. Didn't bowl many mad balls. To me, it looks like he gets more work on the ball than what Sajid does. Hasn't really turned many today, Sajid. Worth giving [Salman] a bit of a crack before the lunch break," Ponting said on Channel Seven.

"What a piece of bowling it was. I had the feeling. He gets a lot work on the ball. That took a chunk out of the top of the wicket. Squared Warner up. Off he goes," Ponting added after the dismissal.

Australia went on to win the final Test by eight wickets and took the series 3-0.

