3 times Rishabh Pant showed his love for animals

The meteoric rise of Rishabh Pant was truly sensational. From being fast-tracked into the Indian side to becoming captain at the tender age of 24, the youngster is arguably one of the biggest rising stars in the world.

With his on-field antics and aggressive batting style always making headlines, the Delhi Capitals leader also has a softer side to him as well. His babysitting stint made headlines, with the youngster confirming that he often loves spending time with children.

If there's one thing he loves more than that, it's spending time with animals. His pet dog Kuuchi often makes timely appearances on Instagram too. On that note, we take a look at three times Rishabh Pant showed his love for animals.

#1 Pant and Kuuchi spend time together in lockdown

The Covid-19 lockdown gave most cricketers a chance to spend some time at home with their loved ones. The Delhi wicket-keeper uploaded a sponsored post on Instagram, alongside his furry little friend.

In the adorable video, the two were seen playing together while listening to some music. The video starts with Kuuchi initially ignoring Pant, resulting in a hilarious reaction from the youngster before they eventually make up.

#2 Master and Apprentice spend some time together

Most people might be aware of the fact that MS Dhoni is an animal lover as well. The former Indian captain has four to five dogs in his farmhouse and often shares pictures of them on social media.

The Delhi Capitals captain visited his mentor and his four-legged friends at Dhoni's farmhouse. In the picture, which was captioned, "Good Vibes Only 😎🤘🏻 🐕", the two are seen enjoying some quality time together, making their mutual love for animals known as well.

#3 Rishabh makes a new friend

During India's tour of England last year, the Indian wicket-keeper contracted Coronavirus and had to quarantine for a period of 10 days. When the wicketkeeper-batter made it out of self-isolation, he was given a grand welcome back to the team by head coach Ravi Shastri.

Rishabh was back to his usual antics soon enough, spending time with a few more animals in Durham. This time, Pant put up a video of himself feeding and petting a horse. The adorable short video was captioned as, "Got a new friend 😁", with two new friends seemingly enjoying each other's company.

