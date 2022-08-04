3 times Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away in Tests with irresponsible shots 

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has often wowed audiences with his dynamic batting in Test cricket. He has already played several impactful knocks in the format and has been successful in cementing his place in the side.

The left-hander has mustered 2123 runs from 31 Tests at an impressive average of 43.3. Notably, he is the first Indian keeper-batter to have scored Test centuries in England, Australia and South Africa.

While the southpaw's counter-attacking approach has often left viewers enthralled, it has also been the cause of his downfall on several occasions.

The 24-year-old's fearless approach is a double-edged sword. There have been times when fans have raised questions over his poor shot selection in red-ball cricket.

We look at the instances when the swashbuckler came under the scanner after throwing his wicket away with irresponsible shots in Test cricket.

#3 South Africa vs India 2nd Test, 2022

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck during India's second innings of their Test match against South Africa earlier this year at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Pant walked in to bat with the score at 164/3 on Day 3 of the game. The player attempted to play an attacking shot right on the third ball that he faced. However, he failed miserably and had to walk back without troubling the scorers.

The left-hander advanced down the track against Kagiso Rababa and attempted to play a lofted slog across the line. He failed to get the right connection and edged it straight to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

A number of fans and experts alike were critical of Pant's shot selection. It is worth mentioning that there could have been a lapse in concentration for the batter, as there were a few words exchanged with Rassie van der Dussen right before the delivery.

#2 England vs India 4th Test, 2021

Rishabh Pant struggled for form during India's tour of England last year. He failed to make an impact with the bat in the first innings of the fourth Test and was dismissed while trying to play a false stroke.

The talented youngster had initially shown good composure during his knock. However, he was undone while trying to clear the ropes off the bowling of Chris Woakes in the 53rd over.

Pant stepped out of his crease against the pacer and attempted to play a lofted shot over the mid-off fielder. Woakes saw the batter advance and bowled a slower delivery.

The ball hit the toe-end of the southpaw's catch and Moeen Ali completed a simple catch in the deep. Pant managed just nine runs off 33 balls from his brief stay at the crease.

It is worth mentioning that Pant bounced back by slamming an impressive half-century in the second essay. The visitors ultimately secured a comprehensive 157-run victory in the fixture.

#3 World Test Championship Final, 2021

With India's top-order big guns back in the hut, the onus was on Rishabh Pant to steady the ship during India's second innings of the crucial World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

Pant amassed 44 runs off 88 balls in the contest. However, Pant threw his wicket away after having done all the hard work when he tried to take on Trent Boult by charging down the track.

He looked to send the ball over the mid-on boundary but ultimately ended up slicing it as the face of the bat turned. Henry Nicholls took a splendid catch and Pant's promising knock came to a premature end.

The Kane Williamson-led side won the summit clash by eight wickets to be crowned the winners of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far