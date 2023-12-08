3 times Usman Khawaja expressed his love for his family home Pakistan

Seasoned Australian opener Usman Khawaja will be a key member of the team that takes on Pakistan in the upcoming three-match Test series at home. The three Test matches of the much-hyped series will be played in Perth (December 14-December 18), Melbourne (December 26-December 30), and Sydney (January 3 to January 7)

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming series against Pakistan, the left-handed batter told AAP that he expects a tough contest. Praising Pakistan’s bowling attack, he described left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a world-class bowler and Hasan Ali as a stalwart of the team and someone who is very skillful. The 36-year-old reckons that how Pakistan’s batting line-up holds up in Australian conditions could be a key factor.

On a personal level, Khawaja has an exceptional Test record against Pakistan. In eight Tests against the Asian side, he has scored 992 runs at an average of 99.20 with as many as three hundreds.

The Aussie opener has a special connection with Pakistan, his country of birth. He was born in Islamabad on December 18, 1986. Khawaja has expressed his love for Pakistan a few times in recent years. We take a look at three such instances.

#1 “Some of my dad's heroes were Pakistani cricketers”

After moving to Australia, the southpaw ended up making his international debut in 2011 in an Ashes Test in Sydney. However, speaking in the build-up to the upcoming home series against Pakistan at home, Khawaja commented that he would never forget his Pakistani roots and that the country will always hold a special place in his heart.

Speaking about his father and how he loved Pakistan cricket, Khawaja was quoted as telling AAP:

"My dad (Tariq), he obviously grew up in Pakistan and supported Pakistan in cricket and would have been about 40 when we emigrated. I am sure for him there is a bit of nostalgia when I play Pakistan. There certainly was nostalgia when I was in Pakistan (in 2022) because growing up, I used to hear my dad talk about going to watch cricket games in Karachi at the stadium."

The Australian opener added that Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas were his dad’s favorites.

"So me getting a Test hundred in Karachi, that was really special. That meant a lot. I love Australia, but I never forget where I came from. Some of my dad's heroes were Pakistani cricketers. He talks a lot about Javed Miandad, probably his favourite batsman, and Zaheer Abbas," the batter said.

Khawaja notched up tons in Karachi and Lahore during Australia’s tour of Pakistan in 2022. He was also dismissed in the 90s on two occasions.

#2 “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do” - Khawaja on playing Test cricket in Pakistan

Australia’s tour of Pakistan in 2022 was historic as it was their first visit to the country in 24 years - the previous one was in 1998. For Khawaja, of course, it was extra special as he was returning to the country of his birth for the first time since 2010.

The magnitude of the occasion was not lost on the Aussie opener. Sharing his candid thoughts ahead of the tour, he was quoted as saying by Fox Sports:

“The fact that I’m playing Pakistan is special, don’t get me wrong, it’s special, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I grew up down the road, so there is that bit of sentiment definitely, but when the game starts you don’t really think about that stuff."

“I’m sure when I look back on it and think that’s pretty cool - the first tour of Pakistan after so many years, being born in Pakistan, as fate would have it, everything’s worked out beautifully, touch wood,” he added.

Khawaja had a memorable Test tour of Pakistan, amassing 496 runs in five innings at an average of 165.33 with two hundreds and two fifties. He finished the series as the leading run-getter as the Aussies clinched the three-match rubber by a 1-0 margin.

#3 “Obviously, would have liked to play in Pakistan”

The Aussie opener has represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. (Pic: PSL)

Khawaja played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time in 2021. He, however, missed out on a chance to play in Pakistan that season as the edition was first suspended due to COVID-19 and subsequently shifted to Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan back then, Khawaja opened up on how he would have loved playing the PSL in Pakistan.

“I am very excited to take part in PSL 2021. Obviously, would have liked to play in Pakistan. Not to get the opportunity is a little bit disappointing. But hopefully will get to play some cricket soon, which is the main thing. As long as we play, the fans can watch on TV. Yeah, would have been nicer to have played in Pakistan. But this is the next best thing,” he had said.

Looking back at his fond association with his country of birth, the Australian opener had recalled coming to Pakistan 10-11 years back for his brother’s wedding.

“It’s a nice little circle (playing for Islamabad United). My family is all from Karachi and then we moved to Islamabad one or two years before I was born. So I was born in Islamabad and it is very close to my heart. I have been there two or three times since we have moved to Australia… I last came to Pakistan around 10-11 years back for my brother’s wedding,” he had commented.

Khawaja has played 66 Tests for Australia, scoring 5004 runs at an average of 47.20 with 15 hundreds and 24 fifties.