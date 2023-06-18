 3 times Usman Khawaja proved critics wrong in Test cricket

Veteran opening batter Usman Khawaja has been one of the most in-form players in red-ball cricket over the last couple of years. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the second cycle of the World Test Championship with an astonishing average of 64.84, and has begun the 2023-25 cycle on a bright note as well.

The 36-year-old has not had it easy in his career, having to constantly prove his mettle despite his solid credentials. His form away from home was scrutinized and he saw himself being dropped from the squad altogether before he made his triumphant return in late 2021.

Khawaja made the most of his second life and has not turned back since, staving off competition who are waiting to slot into the top of the Australian batting order. He has also been using his second coming as an opportunity to silence his critics once and for all before he parts his way with the game.

Khawaja has been scoring runs against all oppositions across all conditions, not giving an opportunity for the critics to point out any flaws and making them regret their earlier proclamations.

On that note, here are three times Usman Khawaja proved critics wrong in Test cricket.

#1 Twin tons against England on his return after 3 years

Khawaja was on the sidelines for around three years from August 2019 to late 2022, with his final appearance at that point of time being the infamous Headingley Test, which Australia lost by three wickets.

The Men in Yellow used some younger players like Matt Renshaw, Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris at the top of the order, but Khawaja got an avenue for a return during the 2021-22 Ashes. Prior to his return, he was deemed as an option that was too old and not a long term prospect.

However, he silenced his critics with centuries across both innings in the Sydney Test. He scored 137 and 101 not out to help Australia post a decent target and were only one wicket away from the win before the contest was drawn.

#2 400-ball marathon ton against India after being told he cannot play spin

During the build-up to the Border-Gavaskar series, Usman Khawaja's spin playing credentials was questioned despite a successful series in Pakistan in 2022. His subcontinent tour began on a horrid note after scoring only six runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

He silenced the critics with a brilliant 125-ball 81 run knock in Delhi, but his highlight of the tour came during the fourth Test in the form of a marathon innings. Khawaja played out 422 deliveries in the first innings in Ahmedabad, scoring 180 runs.

While it was not a pitch with demons in it, it was an incredible display of endurance and a strong reply to the naysayers who suggested he that he is not a dependable player of spin.

#3 Maiden hundred in England after criticism over his poor record in the country

Criticism once again plagued Khawaja surrounding his shaky record in England. He bailed Australia out of trouble with a defiant century on Saturday in the ongoing Ashes series, which was his first three-figure mark on English shores.

His celebration painted a picture as he endured the negative comments, the taunts by the hostile Edgbaston crowd as well as his previous record in the country. He silenced the critics with a fiery display of emotions where he threw his bat and acknowledged the reception.

Despite a lifeless surface on offer, Khawaja had to display sound technique and awareness to score the hundred. His innings has helped Australia recover from 67-3 to a solid 311-5 at Stumps on Day 2. He is currently unbeaten on 126 off 279 deliveries and will be on the lookout to convert the already exceptional score into something mammoth.

Will Usman Khawaja continue to have a prolific Ashes campaign? Let us know what you think.

