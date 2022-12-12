3 times when Virat Kohli praised Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been quite vocal about his respect for Portugal's superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo over the years. The duo have had quite a similar career trajectory; their hard work and incredible fitness regime have helped them enhance their performances in their respective sports.

There has been quite a debate over the past decade on who is the better footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi. While Kohli has always respected what Messi has achieved, he has never shied away from expressing how much he has been inspired by Ronaldo and his work ethic over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances where Virat Kohli has heaped praise on the Portuguese superstar:

#3 Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri

Virat Kohli is good friends with legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and the duo once caught up for an Instagram Live. In the Q & A session, Chhetri asked Kohli about one athlete who just made his jaw drop everyone he saw him play.

The former Indian captain took no time in naming Cristiano Ronaldo. He went on to talk about the 2018/2019 Champions League game against Atletico Madrid when the Portuguese star scored a hat-trick and carried his team into the next round. He said:

"For a guy to turn up that regularly for big games that regularly (is special). He (Ronaldo) went to Juventus and they lost a Champions League game to Atletico Madrid 2-0 and the second leg was at home.

"For a guy to tell all his friends. "Come to the game, it's going to be a special night," - the conviction to say that and then score a hat-trick to take them through, that to me is beast mentality. I don't think that in world sports, I could count people on my hand who would claim to do something and then go out there and do it."

#2 Interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports

Just before the start of India's 2021 Test series away to England, Virat Kohli gave an extensive interview to Dinesh Karthik, who at the time used to work as a broadcaster for Sky Sports. Karthik asked Kohli what was the one thing about Ronaldo that he admired.

Here's what Virat Kohli had to say:

"His mental strength to just keep going, just being the best in the world. I agree that Messi probably has more natural ability. But to do what he (Ronaldo) has done day in day out and to keep that discipline to stay at the top of his game for 15 years, for me that is epitome of professionalism and discipline and what mindset can do to an individual.

"People know that when he plays something special is going to happen and that's what I admire about him."

#1 Tweet supporting Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit

Virat Kohli @imVkohli (1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. (1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. https://t.co/inKW0rkkpq

Cristiano Ronaldo of late has faced a lot of flak on social media for the controversial way in which he ended his second stint with Manchester United. Portugal's exit at the hands of Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals further fueled the scrunity on social media.

Ronaldo was seen in tears as he made his way out of the playing area and many feel this was probably his last chance to win the coveted trophy. However, Virat Kohli took to social media and left a heartfelt message for Ronaldo just to let the footballer know what an inspiration he has been to the world.

Virat Kohli tweeted:

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @Cristiano (2/2) A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time. (2/2) A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time. 🐐👑 @Cristiano

Another tweet in that thread read:

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."

This heartfelt message spoke volumes about how even a superstar like Virat Kohli has been in awe of what Ronaldo has achieved in his career.

