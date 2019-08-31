3 Times when an Indian batsman scored more runs than the entire opposition in ODIs

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 31 Aug 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma

There are several occasions when the individual brilliance of a batsman overshadows the performance of the other cricketers playing in the same game. In fact, there have also been a few occasions when the performance of a batsman can overshadow the performance of an entire team.

While there have been 33 occasions when a batsman has scored more runs than the entire opposition total, three of those instances have been from the willow of an Indian. In this article, let us look at those matches when an Indian batsman has managed to do so.

#3 Rohit Sharma Vs West Indies (29th October, 2018 at Brabourne Stadium)

On the 29th of October 2018, Rohit Sharma pummeled the West Indian bowling attack, combining brutal force with unmatched flair. ‘The Hitman’ played a scintillating knock of 162, which included 20 fours and 4 sixes.

Rohit’s massive hundred, coupled with a century by Ambati Rayudu propelled India to an enormous total of 377 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, the West Indies were shot out for 153, meaning that they lost the match by 224 runs. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/13 in 5 overs. Only skipper, Jason Holder managed to hold fort and scored an unbeaten 54.

While the entire West Indies team had scored just 153, Rohit Sharma had managed 164 runs. In other words, Rohit Sharma beat West Indies by 11 runs.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar Vs Namibia (23rd February, 2003 at Pietermaritzburg)

Sachin Tendulkar was in the form of his life during the 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar was in the form of his life during the 2003 World Cup. The ‘Little Master’ scored a total of 673 runs during the entire competition, including a hundred and 6 fifties and ended up as the man of the tournament.

Tendulkar tamed almost every opposition during the course of the multi nation tournament, and played a key role in India reaching the final of the competition.

Advertisement

His only hundred of the tournament came in a league game against Namibia. Tendulkar smashed 152* off 151 balls, and his knock enabled India to register a total of 311.

In reply, Namibia were knocked over for just 130 runs, with Yuvraj Singh picking up 4 wickers for just 6 runs. In fact, no Namibia batsman was even able to cross 30 runs and they folded like a pack of cards.

1 / 2 NEXT