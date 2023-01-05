3 U23 players who need to be fast-tracked into the Indian side in 2023

Team India are in need of a major revamp across formats, with performances in the previous calendar year indicating that it might be time to move towards a younger, fitter side.

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't have many years at the top level left in them, and their performances have also left a lot to be desired lately. A few names like Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan have already been pushed out of the setup and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more follow suit.

The Men in Blue will want to blood players who have a long career ahead of them with an eye on the future. Here are three U-23 players who need to be fast-tracked into the Indian side in 2023.

#3 Tilak Varma

A former India U19 star who has been earmarked for great things, Tilak Varma seems all set to make the step up to international cricket with ease. The Hyderabad all-rounder has been in rip-roaring form in domestic cricket, having excelled in the white-ball competitions before suffering an injury.

Varma was even quickly incorporated into the India A side, playing a first-class contest against Bangladesh A back in November. He hasn't played since then, but there's no doubt that we'll be seeing a lot of the 20-year-old this year. The Mumbai Indians cricketer will have a major role to play in the Indian Premier League, a competition in which he has already impressed by showing a cool head under pressure.

The selectors clearly have an eye on Varma, who could earn his maiden call-up to the national side in 2023. As a left-handed batter who can bowl handy off-spin, he has a lot going for him.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Another player who has been making waves in domestic cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been knocking down the selection doors ever since 2019. The batter has a first-class average of 78.22 and a List A average of 53.96.

Jaiswal was incredibly prolific in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai, overcoming a slightly underwhelming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also smacked a double century in the final of the Duleep Trophy and a hundred in his first match for India A before crossing the three-figure mark against Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Jaiswal may not have cracked the T20 code yet, something that could change when he plays for the Rajasthan Royals in a few months. But in the longer formats, the 21-year-old is as good as they come. The southpaw, who bowls underrated leg-spin, should be in the national setup in the immediate future.

#1 Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been tearing up the domestic circuit with Assam. The all-rounder has hit an incredible purple patch that has coincided with a few memorable victories for his state side, and it won't be long before we see him be a regular member of A tours.

Parag scored 253 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 165.35. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the youngster tallied 552 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 123.21. In the two competitions, he also scalped a combined 16 wickets.

Parag has carried his good form into the Ranji Trophy, having made 269 runs at an average of 53.8 while also returning 13 wickets. He has played some scintillating knocks and made important contributions with the ball under pressure.

Parag will definitely be an important player for RR in IPL 2023. If the 21-year-old has a good season, he could easily make his way into the Team India setup in the upcoming months.

