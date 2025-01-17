3 uncapped fast bowlers who could get the India cap in 2025 ft. Yash Dayal

India’s fast-bowling strength has grown tremendously in recent years, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj leading the charge. A few years ago, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were at the forefront of India’s pace attack.

While some of these veterans continue to perform at the highest level and are expected to play for years to come, there’s a new generation of fast bowlers making waves in domestic cricket and T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As we look ahead to 2025, several impressive young pacers could be in line to wear the India cap. In this article, we highlight three uncapped fast bowlers who have the potential to make it to the Indian team in 2025.

#1 Anshul Kamboj

The first player on the list is Anshul Kamboj from Haryana. The 24-year-old made his first-class debut in the 2022 Ranji Trophy against Tripura. During the 2023-24 Ranji season, he played seven matches and claimed 17 wickets.

He has been outstanding in the ongoing 2024-25 season, having already taken 17 wickets in just three games. In November 2024, Anshul made history by becoming only the third player to take all 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings, achieving the remarkable feat against Kerala with figures of 10-49.

In total, Anshul has featured in 19 first-class matches and has taken 57 wickets. He made his IPL debut in 2024 for the Mumbai Indians and he claimed two wickets in three matches. Across 22 T20 games, he has taken 26 wickets.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Anshul generates extra bounce and has demonstrated a strong ability to swing the ball both ways, making him a valuable asset in various conditions. If he continues to perform consistently at the domestic level and elevates his game in the IPL, Kamboj could be in line for a call-up to the senior team in 2025.

#2 Yash Dayal

In 2023, Gujarat Titans (GT) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an unforgettable IPL match. KKR needed 28 runs from the final five balls, with Rinku Singh on strike. In a stunning turn of events, the left-hander hit five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This moment marked a tough period for Yash, as he struggled with depression in the aftermath of the incident.

However, in 2024, Yash bounced back in the IPL with a stellar performance, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches and playing a key role in RCB's playoff qualification. Since then, things have improved for him, including earning his maiden call-up to the national team for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Although he didn’t make his debut, a future call-up in 2025 is still possible.

Yash has a solid first-class record, with 84 wickets in 27 matches and 53 wickets in 56 T20s. His recent performances in both IPL and domestic cricket have proven his ability to thrive under pressure in top-tier competitions.

With his versatile bowling skills — whether it's with the new ball or in the death overs — he has become a valuable asset, and his all-round capabilities make him a strong contender for India’s plans.

#3 Rasikh Salam

The final player on the list is Rasikh Salam, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir. He first caught attention in 2019 when he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians but played just one match that season. Over the next four years, he played only two more games, briefly appearing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

Things changed in 2024 when Salam became a key death bowler for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The right-arm pacer took nine wickets in eight matches, showcasing his skills under pressure.

He also performed well in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four games. Salam impressed with 11 wickets in seven matches in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

At 24, Salam has shown significant growth, and if he continues to impress, especially with his ability to bowl in the death overs, a national call-up could come soon. While there’s still room for development, his raw talent and aggressive approach make him a promising prospect for Indian cricket.

