3 uncapped Indian players who might have a breakthrough year in 2023

It's clear that Team India need to plan for the future and move towards a younger side across formats.

2022 saw the Men in Blue's most experienced players come up with insipid performances. While Virat Kohli was disappointing in ODIs and Tests, KL Rahul came a cropper in all three formats. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, had his moments but struggled with injuries and loss of form at crucial junctures.

The upcoming calendar year could see India hand the next generation a good run of games to show their worth. While this may not happen in the ODI format, with the World Cup on the horizon, Tests and T20Is could see major changes.

Here are three uncapped Indian players who might have a breakthrough year in 2023.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

At 31 years old, Rahul Tripathi isn't exactly young. But he's still uncapped, having not represented India yet despite being part of the white-ball setup for a few series now.

Tripathi is an intent machine who has the ability to take the attack to both fast bowlers and spinners. He is also a versatile batter who can adapt to various roles in the order. The Men in Blue are desperately in need of a T20I revamp, and the aggressive batter could be among the personnel changes to help the side play a more exciting brand of cricket.

Reports suggest that Sanju Samson might not be fit for the second T20I against Sri Lanka, so Tripathi might not remain uncapped much longer. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he maximizes the opportunity and becomes a regular for Team India.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan

Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 @vijaylokapally Two centuries in 3 matches this Ranji season (including 162 against TN today

Four in 2022

Three (a double and triple) in 2020

When will they pick Sarfaraz Khan (seen here with abbu Naushad)

He must play in the Test series against Australia this year. He can pass the yo-yo test.. Two centuries in 3 matches this Ranji season (including 162 against TN todayFour in 2022Three (a double and triple) in 2020When will they pick Sarfaraz Khan (seen here with abbu Naushad)He must play in the Test series against Australia this year. He can pass the yo-yo test.. https://t.co/qt9TtsMQbl

What more does Sarfaraz Khan have to do to earn a call-up to India's Test squad? He was overlooked for the recently concluded series against Bangladesh and must surely be part of the contingent for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sarfaraz has plundered runs in domestic red-ball cricket. Most recently, the Mumbai batter struck a magnificent 162 against Tamil Nadu to extend his stellar first-class record. With India needing some changes in the Test middle order, he could be in the mix to become a staple at No. 5.

It won't be long before the selectors stop ignoring Sarfaraz, and he could have a breakthrough year in 2023.

#1 Riyan Parag

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal



Riyan in the match: 10(19), 4/48, 78(28), 4/93



#RanjiTrophy twitter.com/ParagRiyan/sta… Riyan Paragg @ParagRiyan W or L W or L ❔❓ https://t.co/8DXEzOUxlc Riyan Parag has done it for Assam. Hyderabad suffers an 18-run defeat as Parag dismisses Kartikeya Kak for his fourth wicket and a remarkable win!Riyan in the match: 10(19), 4/48, 78(28), 4/93 Riyan Parag has done it for Assam. Hyderabad suffers an 18-run defeat as Parag dismisses Kartikeya Kak for his fourth wicket and a remarkable win!Riyan in the match: 10(19), 4/48, 78(28), 4/93 👏#RanjiTrophy twitter.com/ParagRiyan/sta…

Riyan Parag has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket over the last few months across formats. The Assam lad has contributed in both departments in all three formats on a consistent basis, lending weight to the belief that he is ready to take another step in the right direction.

Parag is well-suited to batting in the top five, a role the Rajasthan Royals might be able to give him in the 2023 Indian Premier League following the signing of Jason Holder. If he can get a good amount of runs under his belt and also chip in with the ball, the all-rounder could be fast-tracked into the national setup.

Parag will definitely be a player to watch out for in the upcoming calendar year.

