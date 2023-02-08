3 underrated Australian players who could take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from India

One of the most highly anticipated series in recent memory is all set to kick off on Thursday, February 9 as India and Australia lock horns in the first of four Tests in Nagpur.

The hosts are the current holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and are the firm favorites for the series, having put together an astonishing home record in recent years. But with a spot in the final of the World Test Championship on the line, they will have to be careful not to take the Aussies lightly.

India will know that beyond the bonafide star players, including Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, Australia have a talented squad capable of pushing them to the limit.

Australia's squad for the Test series vs India: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Here are three underrated Australian players who could take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from India.

#3 Ashton Agar

Australia Training Session

Ashton Agar has picked up only nine wickets in the five Tests he has played thus far, at an average of 52. However, India will know that they can't be complacent against the left-arm spinner, assuming he makes the visitors' playing XI.

Steve O'Keefe's exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are still fresh in memory, and Agar could have a similar impact by supporting Lyon and challenging both edges of the Indian right-handers. Australia need to choose between Agar and Todd Murphy, and the former could get the nod owing to his batting ability and the variety he would bring.

India are likely to have five right-handers in their top six, and Agar could be a potent threat on spinning surfaces.

#2 Travis Head

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 2

Travis Head has really come into his own as a Test cricketer. Playing aggressive knocks in the middle order, the left-hander averaged 62 at a strike rate of 86.71 in 2021 and 50.38 at a strike rate of 80.86 last year.

Head might appear to be a sitting duck against spin, but he is a hugely improved cricketer. The 29-year-old has sharpened the tools he needs to survive the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and counter the Indian left-arm spinners, namely Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

It's easy to focus on the likes of Smith and Labuschagne, who are the major Aussie batting weapons. But Head could have an equally positive impact for the visitors in the middle order.

#1 Alex Carey

Australia Training Session

Australia's wicket-keeper has played only 15 Tests, but he has already become one of the side's most important players. Alex Carey has tallied only 633 runs in Tests at an average of 39.56, but what stands out is his versatility.

Carey is definitely one of the best players of spin in the Aussie lineup. He is a dangerous exponent of the sweep and reverse-sweep, and although he hasn't toured India before, he could be a real thorn in the hosts' flesh.

Carey is also a talented gloveman, and the likes of Lyon will be confident with him behind the stumps. Although he isn't very flashy, the dependable cricketer could come up with some telling performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

