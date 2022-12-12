3 underrated DC players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) endured a disappointing outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) despite having a side capable of competing for the title.

DC finished fifth at the end of the league stage with seven wins from 14 games, failing to make the playoffs. They arguably relied too much on their star players, who weren't at their best, and will need to build the ideal supporting cast to prevent a repeat of the previous IPL season.

A few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three DC players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Aman Khan

When DC traded Shardul Thakur, who was on an expensive contract, to the Kolkata Knight Riders, they smartly acquired Aman Hakim Khan in return. The Mumbai all-rounder is widely regarded as a bright prospect, capable of hitting sixes at will and contributing with a few overs of pace.

DC desperately need to beef up their lower-middle order, and Aman Khan's versatility will serve them well in that regard. The 26-year-old has played only 14 T20 games in his career, but several IPL teams have been tracking his progress for a while now. And he might finally get an extended run in the playing XI of an IPL team.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan

DC had to face several questions over their usage of Sarfaraz Khan during IPL 2022. They left him out of the side at the start of the tournament as he ended up playing only six games, scoring 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 135.82.

The Capitals are unlikely to make the same mistake twice, and Sarfaraz can be expected to play a frontline role for them this time around. The batter, who was part of Mumbai's title-winning Syed Mushtaq Ali side, has been prolific across formats in domestic cricket.

Yet, he remains underrated, with no national-team call-ups to show for. Sarfaraz could be an unexpected hero for DC in IPL 2023, on the back of which he could take further steps in international cricket.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed was one of DC's best performers in IPL 2022. He picked up 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.04, returns that would've been better had he not been in and out of the playing XI due to injuries.

On paper, Khaleel is a complete fast bowler. He is quick and swings the ball both ways, apart from having a deceptive bouncer and a fairly accurate yorker. Unfortunately, injury woes and no standout domestic seasons have led to him falling out of national contention.

Khaleel has played only three matches since IPL 2022, but there's no doubt about the fact that he has the potential to play for Team India. Another promising campaign for DC, whose bowling unit revolves around him, could catalyze a much-awaited comeback.

