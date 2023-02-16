3 underrated knocks of Cheteshwar Pujara in Tests

Only 12 cricketers have managed to play 100 test matches for India. When Cheteshwar Pujara takes the field against the Australians in Delhi, he will be the 13th to achieve the feat. It is an achievement that symbolizes Pujara's determination and longevity, in a format that seems to have been made for his kind.

When Rahul Dravid hung up his boots, many wondered if it was a hole too big for Indian Cricket. However, Pujara stood up for the team and ensured that the absence of 'The Wall' was not felt for too long.

Even though he has been around for a long time, Pujara is not as celebrated as some of the other members of the team. Perhaps his unassuming character is to blame for this.

Like him, some of his most important knocks too have gone under the radar. Here, we look at three of Pujara's most underrated knocks in the longest format of the game.

#1 56 vs Australia, Brisbane (2022)

Pujara's innings at the Gabba helped the likes of Gill and Pant to play their natural games

India's win at the Gabba in 2021, in the series decider is one of the biggest wins in the country's test history. While people continue to laud Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill for their efforts in the game, they tend to forget the grit and resilience that Pujara displayed in that innings.

In the chase, India lost an early wicket and it was then that Pujara shared a memorable 114-run partnership with Gill that really laid the foundation for the win. He also shared a crucial 61-run stand with Pant. He scored 56 off 211 deliveries, with each of those runs worth its weight in gold.

Over the course of that innings, Pujji, as he is fondly called by his teammates, took several blows to the body but did not give up. Post the game, the then coach Ravi Shastri referred to him as the ultimate warrior. This is perhaps the most important innings of Pujara's career thus far.

#2 61 vs England, London (2021)

Pujara's partnership with Rohit helped India post a huge total on the board

The fourth test of India's tour of England in 2021 is famous for Rohit Sharma's maiden overseas Test century, but Pujara played an equally important knock in the game. England had a lead of 89 runs after the first innings and India desperately required their batters to step up.

Leading into the game, there were questions hovering around Pujara's position in the team with the No. 3 batter enduring a tough period. He put all those questions to rest by playing a crucial hand in the second innings. He shared a 153-run stand with Sharma, making 61 runs off 127 deliveries. He looked at complete ease against the English bowlers on the day.

India eventually won the test match by 157 runs, as England put up a horror showing in the fourth innings.

#3 77 vs Australia, Bangalore (2010)

Pujara didn't take too long to adapt at this level, as he played a match winning knock on debut

This was the test match in which Pujara made his debut for India. Batting first, Australia scored 478 runs, thanks to a terrific century by Marcus North. In response, India made 495 runs, taking a slender lead of 17 runs. Pujara didn't have a great first outing as he was trapped in front by Mitchell Johnson.

In the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for 223, setting India a target of 207. India lost an early wicket in the form of Virender Sehwag and in came, Pujara. He made 77 crucial runs to set up a fine victory for India, also announcing himself on the world stage. It was a busy inning in the sense that he was constantly looking for runs, often stepping out against Nathan Hauritz and disturbing his rhythm in the process.

