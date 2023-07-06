3 underrated Steve Smith knocks in Test cricket

Steve Smith, arguably the best Test batter of this generation, will become the 15th Australian to play 100 Test matches when he takes the field for the third Ashes Test against Australia.

Since starting his career as a leg-spinner back in 2010, Smith has come a long way as he has set and broken plenty of records in the longest format of the game.

Smith has scored 9113 runs in 99 Tests so far at a staggering average of 59.56. He has smashed 32 centuries and has played numerous remarkable innings that have stunned fans and pundits alike. What stands out is the unreal consistency with which he has made runs in Tests.

As we celebrate one of Test cricket's most prolific players, here's a look at three of Steve Smith's most underrated knocks in Test cricket.

#1 92 vs India (Mohali, 2013)

In the Mohali Test between India and Australia in 2013, Steve Smith made a comeback to the longest format after more than two years of being left out of the side. He immediately made an impact, playing a superb 92-run knock in Australia's first innings when all the rest of the middle-order failed.

His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and one six and it showed signs that Smith was destined for greatness in the future. Smith's knock helped Australia post a total of 409/8 on the board but they eventually lost the game to a dominant Indian team.

#2 53 vs England (Nottingham, 2013)

In the first Test of the 2013 Ashes, England scored 215 in the first innings, with Peter Siddle picking up a five-wicket haul. In response, the Australian batters struggled and were reduced to 53/4.

This is when Steve Smith showed immense grit and character to play a 53-run knock to bail the team out of danger. He shared a vital 55-run stand with the late Phillip Hughes when Australia badly needed a partnership.

The visiting side managed to get to 280, thus achieving an all-important lead of 65 runs. However, a poor effort with the ball in the second innings allowed England to compile a score of 375.

Australia fell 14 runs short of their target in their run chase to concede a 0-1 lead. Nevertheless, it was a terrific innings by Smith which gave Australia a huge chance to win the game.

#3 138* vs England (The Oval, 2013)

Steve Smith celebrates his maiden Test hundred.

In the same series in 2013, Smith notched up his maiden Test century at The Oval in London. He came out to bat with the scoreboard reading 144/3 and went on to share a 145-run partnership with Shane Watson who scored 176 himself. Watson's knock overshadowed Smith's 138, which was laced with 16 boundaries and two sixes.

The English bowlers had no answers to the questions that were being asked by Smith, who remained unbeaten. Australia went on to score 492 in the first innings before Michael Clarke decided to declare.

England were well placed to win the game before bad light rescued Australia as the match ended in a draw.

