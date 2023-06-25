3 unsung heroes from India's 1983 World Cup win

It was on this day, 40 years ago, that India scripted history with glory at the 1983 World Cup. Kapil Dev and his troops defied odds aplenty to upset the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's on June 25, and cricket was never the same again in India.

In what was a pathbreaking moment in sporting history in the country, that triumph went on to inspire a generation and beyond. If India is the powerhouse of cricket today, the seeds for the same were sown as a result of that momentous day at Lord's in 1983.

The 1983 World Cup remains well-known even after all these years for Kapil Dev's incredible unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe and his catch to dismiss Vivian Richards in the final, as well as Mohinder Amarnath's all-round exploits, among others.

It was as collective a team effort as it could have got and there was hardly a member of that team who didn't leave his impact on the competition. Having said that, there were a few unsung heroes as well, three of whom are listed below:

#1 Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma @cricyashpal Semi final match against England in 1983 World Cup Semi final match against England in 1983 World Cup https://t.co/DcIz8cLxjk

The late Yashpal Sharma was an instrumental component of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. While he blew hot and cold, a couple of his noteworthy contributions went a long way in sealing the deal for India.

In the team's curtain-raiser against the West Indies, Yashpal scored a defiant 120-ball 89 that helped India post a competitive 262 on the board before the bowlers took over and won them the game. Having seen his team past the finish line against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 18, he tapered away with a string of low scores.

That was until the semifinal against England brought the best out of him. He top-scored with a dogged 115-ball 61 that kept the hosts' bowlers at bay and laid the foundation for a historic Indian victory. Without Yashpal's contributions, it is hard to fathom how India could have possibly gone the distance in the tournament.

#2 Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj If there was 1 ball that changed world cricket, this was the one. Not Bradman's last dismissal, not Misbah's paddle sweep, not Warne's ball of the century.

Greenidge shouldering arms to Balwinder Sandhu. India going on to win the World Cup. And cricket just taking off on in India If there was 1 ball that changed world cricket, this was the one. Not Bradman's last dismissal, not Misbah's paddle sweep, not Warne's ball of the century.Greenidge shouldering arms to Balwinder Sandhu. India going on to win the World Cup. And cricket just taking off on in India https://t.co/cikIpNh28k

While Roger Binny topped the wicket-charts for India and Madan Lal was not far behind, Balwinder Singh Sandhu silently slipped under the radar at the 1983 World Cup. While he will perhaps always be known for that ripper of an in-decker that castled Gordon Greenidge in the final, he chipped away consistently throughout the campaign.

Sandhu picked up eight wickets from as many games at a miserly economy rate of 3.57. What stood out was his consistency, having gone wicketless on just two instances, with one of them coinciding with a tidy spell in the semifinal against England.

Sandhu's career couldn't quite take off post the World Cup. Yet, it doesn't take the sheen off his performances in the tournament and the impact he had.

#3 Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Rameshwar Singh @RSingh6969a Don't think one particular shot has given Indian cricket fans more joy than this square drive by Kris Srikkanth off Andy Roberts in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's. If I were to define perfection, I'll say this is it! Don't think one particular shot has given Indian cricket fans more joy than this square drive by Kris Srikkanth off Andy Roberts in the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's. If I were to define perfection, I'll say this is it! https://t.co/OPi7YTLWfq

A slightly unconventional choice given that his numbers with the bat didn't really stand out at the 1983 World Cup. Yet, in a tournament that was all about the little contributions which combined to form the whole, Krishnamachari Srikkanth also had his say.

He played two contrasting yet pivotal innings in the knockouts, starting with 19 in the semifinal against England as he formed a steady 46-run opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar that allowed the middle order to take over.

In the final, he took the attacking route and top-scored with a 57-ball 38, which, in the context of how much India had to defend, was massive. And it certainly went a long way in ensuring that the Indian team created history.

What according to you is the most defining moment of India's 1983 World Cup triumph?

