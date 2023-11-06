3 ways India's 2023 World Cup team is better than all previous sides

Exaggeration is quite common in cricket analysis these days, but to say that Team India have been brilliant in the 2023 World Cup would be a genuine understatement. They have been absolutely exceptional in the ICC event, bulldozing most of their opponents along the way.

The Men in Blue began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. They had a few nervous moments while chasing 200, losing three early wickets. However, they recovered very well and eased to victory in the end in 41.2 overs.

In subsequent matches, barring the game against New Zealand in Dharamsala, which they won by four wickets, Team India have hardly been tested. They were held to 229 against England, but their bowlers hit back to clean up the opposition for 129. In their last two World Cup games, they hammered Sri Lanka and South Africa by 302 and 243 runs, respectively.

In the wake of India’s dominant performance in the 2023 World Cup, we analyze three reasons why this team is better than all previous sides.

#1 11 match-winners in playing XI

Virat Kohli (right) and Shreyas Iyer during their partnership against South Africa. (Pic: AP)

India must consider themselves blessed as the playing XI they have fielded in the last few games comprises 11 match-winners. In other words, each of the players in the team is capable of making game-changing impacts.

We start with the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who have been among the most successful ODI opening pairs in recent times. Nothing needs to be said about the genius of Virat Kohli. His performances speak volumes of his greatness. After an unconvincing start, Shreyas Iyer has proved that he belongs to the top level.

KL Rahul may not have been as consistent since his match-winning knock against Australia. But he has the experience and the skills to deliver the goods under pressure. Suryakumar Yadav has also shown in the World Cup that he can do the damage in the death overs with his destructive hitting. His cameos are worth much more than the number of runs he has scored.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the bowlers too are outright match-winners without any doubt. India have never had it as good when it comes to having so many match-winners in their playing XI.

#2 India’s best bowling attack of all time

Mohammed Shami has been absolutely sensational for India with the ball. (Pic: AP)

This aspect has been certified by many legends of the game. India’s current bowling line-up is unarguably the best in their one-day history. If we take a look at their bowling attack, all of them are capable of turning the game on its head. The versatility in the bowling line-up is incredible.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are always at the batters and provide no respite. In the ongoing World Cup, they have already claimed 15 and 16 wickets, respectively. Incredibly, Shami’s scalps have come in only four matches at an average of seven. Mohammed Siraj has had a couple of below-par games, but even there he has managed to pick up crucial wickets.

If we look at spinners, both Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja have been highly impressive. The former has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 22.58 and the latter has claimed 14 scalps, averaging 17.36.

So, even if the batters manage to stand up to the pacers, which hasn’t happened in this World Cup, they have to then contend with two quality spinners.

#3 Ruthless Rohit to the core

Rohit Sharma has led from the front in the literal sense. (Pic: AP)

To be fair, having such a great bunch of players at his disposal has made life easier for skipper Rohit Sharma. At the same, he has led from the front with the bat, displaying an aggressive attitude that has put pressure on the opposition bowlers from the word go.

Rohit’s approach at the top of the order has been fraught with risk, which has been evident in the number of times has been dismissed after getting a start. But with his bold knocks, he has been making a statement India will not back down.

The skipper's ruthless attitude has been evident in the field as well, where he has rarely allowed the pressure to ease on the opposition. Rohit has taken the virtue of leading from the front to a different level with regard to Indian cricket.

With the exceptional manner in which the Men in Blue have performed in the 2023 World Cup, they will be extremely disappointed if they don’t lift the trophy in Ahmedabad on November 19.