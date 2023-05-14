3 ways Rishabh Pant's absence affected Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

It has been a tough IPL season for Delhi Capitals. They were without regular captain Rishabh Pant, the overseas players never quite stepped up, the Indian batters struggled and their batting was always below par.

Delhi Capitals had a good enough team, but batting collapses became a regular scene for them all season this IPL. In the match against the SunRisers Hyderanad, they were cruising along at 69 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. However, their batting collapsed again and chasing a total of 168, they were spun out by Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

Delhi Capitals are now officially out of the IPL and there will be discussions on how the season could have panned out. They missed Rishabh Pant - the captain and the batter and this had a visible impact.

Here we take a look at three ways Rishabh Pant's absence affected Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023:

#3 Hole in the middle order

Rishabh Pant would have solidified Delhi Capitals batting

After five matches and several underwhelming performances, Delhi Capitals opted to pack their top four with all overseas players. This was a big indication that the management had lost all hope in the Indian batters - especially in the middle order. Prithvi Shaw did not show up, Sarfaraz Khan was not backed enough and almost everything relied on David Warner.

This is where Rishabh Pant could have made the difference. He would have walked in at number four and taken control of the innings. He has been a consistent run-scorer in the IPL and his presence would have eased pressure even on David Warner.

#2 An Indian leader

Pant understands his Indian bowlers, especially spinners

Rishabh Pant's leadership prowess has been truly remarkable ever since he stepped up to replace the injured Shreyas Iyer as captain during IPL 2021. From the moment he took charge, the wicket-keeping batter made an immediate impact, leading the team with immense passion and determination.

Despite Shreyas' return from injury, Pant's exceptional leadership skills impressed the management, resulting in his retention as captain for the subsequent edition of the lucrative league.

Renowned for his unwavering support for his teammates, Pant's backing of Kuldeep Yadav stands as a shining example. The under-pressure player experienced a remarkable comeback under Pant's mentorship, regaining his form and securing a well-deserved spot in the national side once again.

#1 Wicket-keeper, finisher, enforcer

Pant added different dimensions to the Delhi Capitals side

The Delhi Capitals skipper possesses an added layer of menace owing to his versatility with the bat across various phases of the game. Rishabh Pant's adeptness at opening the innings, a role he embraced during his U19 days against some of the most skillful new-ball bowlers, renders him even more formidable. Additionally, the left-hander has demonstrated his proficiency as an opener in T20 Internationals on five separate occasions.

While Pant exhibits sheer brilliance as a finisher, capable of decimating any bowling attack right from the outset, he also possesses the invaluable ability to shift gears and rescue his team from precarious situations when required. Such adaptability and composure make him a truly exceptional asset to his side.

Delhi certainly missed Pant all season as he brought in so much depth and balance to the side.

