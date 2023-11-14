3 weaknesses in New Zealand that India can exploit in the 2023 World Cup semi-final

Team India have the 2023 ODI World Cup in their sights, but have to win two more matches to end their 10-year ICC trophy drought, beginning with New Zealand in the semi-finals. The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

India and New Zealand played out a spirited contest in the league stage of the competition. The Men in Blue won by four wickets after completing a nervy run chase in Dharamshala. While it marked yet another win for the hosts, it was also the biggest test that they faced in the ongoing World Cup so far.

New Zealand's ability to step up in the big moments, coupled with the harrowing memories from the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, makes it a more complicated fixture for India than it seems on paper. The Men in Blue will have to be wary about New Zealand's well-rounded squad, which is formidable, but not invincible by any means.

On that note, let us take a look at three weaknesses in New Zealand that India can exploit in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

#1 Over-reliance on the top order

There were doubts regarding New Zealand's top-order prowess, especially with Kane Williamson's injury. Devon Conway was the sole reliable candidate on paper, and ironically it has been him who has taken a back seat in the proceedings so far.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been an unexpected surprise at the World Cup. He has already scripted history by having the most prolific campaign for a batter aged 25 or less. Ravindra has scored three centuries so far and is already the pillar of the Blackcaps' batting along with Williamson.

The New Zealand skipper has had to battle injury concerns but has not looked even a touch rusty. He has played with the same flair and the team will bank on him under pressure.

However, the middle order's ability to sustain pressure and take on quality spin bowling will be the question that needs answering. It was the same department that falted against India in the league stage, leading to them posting a below-par total from a solid platform and recording the first loss of their campaign.

While the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham are excellent players of spin, they will have an in-form duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to deal with.

Furthermore, while there is no question about Glenn Phillips' hitting ability, when it comes to building an innings when the team is under pressure with lots of overs to spare against a quality opposition, that is where he comes up a bit short.

#2 Second spinner woes

Mitchell Santner has undoubtedly been one of the best spinners in the tournament. He has been able to bring control in the middle overs and pick up wickets at timely intervals to hold the Blackcaps. However, the subcontinent conditions demand a second spinner who is equally proficient.

In terms of the spin department, New Zealand primarily have Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Ish Sodhi. However, Sodhi has only played one game in the entire tournament, while the rest are all-rounders and not frontline options.

Ravindra has only taken five wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.67. Phillips has exceeded expectations as a part-time option, but against a dominant, formidable Indian batting unit filled with right-handed batters, it remains to be seen how much impact he can bring on.

On the other hand, playing Sodhi will compromise the Kiwis' batting depth. While the leg-spinner has improved on his batting, playing him in a huge semi-final clash out of nowhere would not be the ideal decision.

#3 Semi-final woes

There will be considerable pressure on New Zealand as well along with India. The Men in Blue have had their struggles when it comes to knockout matches in recent times, but so do New Zealand.

This marks New Zealand's ninth time venturing into the World Cup semi-finals in 13 attempts, but they have only made it to the final on two occasions, and do not have a title to their name.

They will also have to deal with a charged-up atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, which is bound to be a sea of blue, vouching for the hosts. Playing in such a lopsided atmosphere will be certainly tricky.

