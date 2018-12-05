3 well known Indian batsmen who have not scored a Test century in Australia

Ameya Vaidya 05 Dec 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't scored a Test hundred in Australia

Scoring a Test century in Australia is an arduous task for any visiting team batsman due to the nature of the typical Australian wickets. Those, particularly at WACA and GABBA, consist of spongy bounce which is difficult to negotiate for the batsmen.

Australia have produced some of the best bowlers in the world like McGrath and Lee in the past. Hence, this used to make the task more difficult for the overseas batsmen to score a century.

Despite the pitches and great Australian pace attack, several great Indian batsmen like Sehwag, Dravid, Laxman, Sachin, and Sunil Gavaskar have scored a century in the Aussies own backyard in trying circumstances. There are some who have unfortunately not achieved this feat due to their various reasons.

Let us have a look at the three well known Indian batsmen who have not scored a Test century in Australia.

#3 Gautam Gambhir

Australia v India - Second Test: Day 3

Gautam Gambhir is among one of those well known Indian batsmen who didn't score a single hundred in their career in Test cricket against Australia. Despite being a prolific run-getter as an opener for India, Gautam was, unfortunately, unable to convert the starts he got into a big score on board for India. His highest score in Australia was 83 at the SCG in 2012.

Having scored 181 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.62, Gambhir was not a proper hooker of the ball, was short in stature, and hence struggled against the short-pitch bowling of the tall Australian bowlers.

Moreover, the bounce in the wicket certainly didn't help his cause when he attempted to play his trade-mark drive on the off-side. On the other hand, his opening partner Virender Sehwag had an impressive average of 46.86 and scored two hundreds in Australia.

Hence, Australia was not a happy hunting ground for one of India's prolific opening batsman.

