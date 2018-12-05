×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 well known Indian batsmen who have not scored a Test century in Australia

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
90   //    05 Dec 2018, 10:13 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't scored a Test hundred in Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't scored a Test hundred in Australia

Scoring a Test century in Australia is an arduous task for any visiting team batsman due to the nature of the typical Australian wickets. Those, particularly at WACA and GABBA, consist of spongy bounce which is difficult to negotiate for the batsmen.

Australia have produced some of the best bowlers in the world like McGrath and Lee in the past. Hence, this used to make the task more difficult for the overseas batsmen to score a century.

Despite the pitches and great Australian pace attack, several great Indian batsmen like Sehwag, Dravid, Laxman, Sachin, and Sunil Gavaskar have scored a century in the Aussies own backyard in trying circumstances. There are some who have unfortunately not achieved this feat due to their various reasons.

Let us have a look at the three well known Indian batsmen who have not scored a Test century in Australia.

#3 Gautam Gambhir

Australia v India - Second Test: Day 3
Australia v India - Second Test: Day 3

Gautam Gambhir is among one of those well known Indian batsmen who didn't score a single hundred in their career in Test cricket against Australia. Despite being a prolific run-getter as an opener for India, Gautam was, unfortunately, unable to convert the starts he got into a big score on board for India. His highest score in Australia was 83 at the SCG in 2012.

Having scored 181 runs in 8 innings at an average of 22.62, Gambhir was not a proper hooker of the ball, was short in stature, and hence struggled against the short-pitch bowling of the tall Australian bowlers.

Moreover, the bounce in the wicket certainly didn't help his cause when he attempted to play his trade-mark drive on the off-side. On the other hand, his opening partner Virender Sehwag had an impressive average of 46.86 and scored two hundreds in Australia.

Hence, Australia was not a happy hunting ground for one of India's prolific opening batsman.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Gautam Gambhir
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Greatest Indian Test XI of the 21st century in Australia
RELATED STORY
India-Australia combined Test XI: 21st century 
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 4 Indian batsmen pivotal to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us