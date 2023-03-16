3 most wholesome moments between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the most impressive batters in the modern era of cricket. The two players have made a name for themselves with their phenomenal batting performances across all formats of the game.

Irrespective of whether they are playing Test cricket, ODI matches or T20Is, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have always been match-winners for their teams. The two players came into the limelight during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Kohli captained India in two Tests and Smith led Australia in three Tests.

Both batters scored heaps of runs in that series, establishing themselves as the next top stars in the cricket world. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith had a few heated moments, but they mutually respect each other now and have had some wholesome moments on the cricket field as well.

Ahead of the ODI series between India and Australia, here's a list of the three most wholesome moments between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

#1 Virat Kohli urges fans not to boo Steve Smith in World Cup 2019

During the India vs Australia World Cup match in 2019, the crowd at the Kennington Oval showered boos on Steve Smith due to the ball-tampering incident. Smith had just made his return to international cricket after serving a ban for his involvement in the aforementioned scandal.

Some fans did not welcome him back and decided to boo him when he fielded in the deep for Australia. The-then Indian captain Virat Kohli did not like the attitude shown by the fans. He gestured to them not to boo the Australian player. Smith shook hands with Kohli and gave him a pat on the back.

Explaining his gesture after the match, Kohli said:

“I think what happened was long back (Smith’s ball-tampering incident). He’s back now, he’s trying to play well for his side. It’s not good to see somehow down like that, you don’t want to see a guy having that every time he plays. He doesn’t deserve to be booed, he was just standing there."

#2 Kohli and Smith's chat ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21

India returned to international cricket after a long break due to COVID-19 with a tour of Australia in 2020/21. Ahead of the series, the-then Indian captain Virat Kohli had a special chat with Steve Smith.

The two greats of the modern era of cricket spoke about different things during the long chat as cricket fans got one of the best interviews in a long time.

You can watch the 30-minute long clip right here.

#3 Steve Smith exhibits true sportsmanship in Ahmedabad

During the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat played a magnificent knock of 186 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His century helped India gain a 91-run first-innings lead.

BN Adhikari,IIS @AdhikariBN



Australian Captain Steve Smith congratulates Virat Kohli after fantastic century(186) in fourth Test.



@stevesmith49 @imVkohli Respect and admiration has no boundaries and rivalries.Australian Captain Steve Smith congratulates Virat Kohli after fantastic century(186) in fourth Test. Respect and admiration has no boundaries and rivalries.Australian Captain Steve Smith congratulates Virat Kohli after fantastic century(186) in fourth Test.@stevesmith49 @imVkohli https://t.co/3lUKPbu5DT

Kohli also ended his three-year drought of Test hundreds with that ton against the Australian cricket team. Steve Smith was the captain of Australia in that game. The Aussie skipper exhibited sportsmanship and congratulated Virat on his 186-run knock after the Indian star lost his wicket.

