3 world-class T20I players who have struggled in ODI cricket

The T20I format has dominated the cricketing calendar over the last two years, with consecutive T20 World Cups headlining a packed schedule. ODIs will take centerstage in 2023, with the prestigious World Cup to be held in India towards the end of the year.

Conventional wisdom dictates that quality T20I players should be able to succeed in the 50-over format as well, but that hasn't been the case recently. With the game evolving and demanding more niche roles from batters, several cricketers who have set the world ablaze in the shortest format haven't been able to replicate the same in ODIs.

Here are three world-class T20I players who are struggling in ODI cricket.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav is easily the best T20I batter in the world right now. Perched atop the rankings after a stellar 2022, the Team India dasher has pulverized attacks in a variety of conditions and situations over the last year or so.

Suryakumar averages 47.17 at a strike rate of 175.63 in the shortest format of international cricket, but his ODI numbers pale in comparison. In the 50-over format, he has managed just 433 runs from 18 innings at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 102.85. SKY hasn't even managed to breach the century mark in ODIs, something he has done on three separate occasions in T20I cricket.

Suryakumar hasn't cracked the ODI code yet, but he should get a slew of opportunities to set the record straight in the upcoming months.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked second in the ICC T20I bowling rankings and fourth in the all-rounder rankings. In the former list, he is only three rating points behind the inimitable Rashid Khan.

Hasaranga has scalped 89 wickets from 55 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.8 and has been at the forefront of Sri Lanka's resurgence in the format. However, the leg-spinner has been a massive letdown in ODIs, with only 39 wickets from 37 matches at an average of 38.6. He has also not justified his immense batting ability.

Hasaranga has found it tough to produce breakthroughs when the opposition batters haven't gone after him, something they are generally forced to do in the shortest format. With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, the 25-year-old needs to step up for the Lankan Lions.

#1 Moeen Ali

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Moeen Ali is ranked ninth in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings and also won the 2022 T20 World Cup with England. An experienced T20 all-rounder, he strikes at 145.81 in T20Is and has also produced 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.36.

But Moeen's ODI numbers are bizarrely terrible. He averages only 25.15 at a strike rate of 99.24, with nine 50-plus scores in 99 innings. The 35-year-old's bowling average in the format is a woeful 50.01 and his economy rate of 5.29 doesn't justify how rarely he picks up wickets.

Moeen is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in franchise leagues around the world but has flattered to deceive in ODI cricket. Like Hasaranga, he too will need to get his act together in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Poll : Should Suryakumar Yadav be a specialist T20I batter for Team India? Yes No 0 votes