3 young and 2 not so young India top-order batters who can also bowl a bit

Team India have been struggling with their balance in limited-overs cricket for a while since their seasoned top-order batters do not bowl at all. As a result, they have often found themselves in trouble due to the lack of a sixth or seventh bowling option.

There was a time in Indian cricket when Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag batted in the top order and also chipped in with the ball. In fact they not only turned their arm over, but also made significant contributions on the bowling front in some matches.

Tendulkar claimed 154 wickets in 463 ODIs, which included two five-fers and four four-wicket match hauls. Ganguly picked up exactly 100 wickets in 311 ODIs, claiming two five-wicket hauls. As for Sehwag, he finished his ODI career with 96 scalps in 251 matches, with a best of 4/6.

As India search for the right mix ahead of World Cup 2023, we look at five top-order batters who can also bowl at bit.

#1 Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during the fourth T20I. (Pic: AP Photo/Ramon Espinos)

Recently, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey revealed that the think tank is planning to include both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in their bowling plans.

According to Mhambrey, both batters have the ability to provide the Men in Blue with back-up spin option.

SmMhambrey told reporters ahead of the fourth T20I against West Indies:

“When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them."

“We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least,” Mhambrey added.

Varma can bowl some off-spin and has claimed three wickets in nine first-class matches. All his scalps came in one game as he picked up a best of 3/13.

The youngster also has eight wickets in 25 List A matches, with a best of 4/23 and two victims in 51 T20s.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during the fourth T20I. (Pic: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has proved destructive as a top-order batter in his short stint with India so far, can bowl some leg-spin. He has sent down 48 deliveries in 17 first-class matches, but is yet to claim a wicket.

Jaiswal has also featured in 32 first-class matches in which he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 36.71, with a best of 2/31.

The 21-year-old has also sent down 13 deliveries in 59 T20s in which he has been hammered for 30 runs, but is yet to claim a wicket.

#3 Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan bats during the 2023 IPL final. (Pic: Getty Images)

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan has impressed plenty of critics with his calmness under pressure with the bat in hand. He averages 42.71 from eight first-class games, 68 in 19 List A matches, and 39.04 from 26 T20 matches.

Apart from his batting ability, he can also turn his arm over and bowl some leg-spin. He has claimed two wickets from 12 balls in 19 List A matches.

Sudharsan has also sent down 24 balls in eight first-class games, but is still searching for his first wicket.

#4 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi can bowl some medium pace. (Pic: Getty Images)

At 32, Rahul Tripathi is not young in terms of age, but with only five T20Is against his name, he is relatively raw in international cricket. In these T20Is, he has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 144.77, with a best of 44.

Speaking of his bowling, he is a right-arm pacer. Tripathi has claimed 13 wickets in 53 first-class matches.

The Maharashtra and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter has also picked up seven scalps in 58 List A games. He has 12 wickets in 143 T20s, which includes a best of 5/27.

#5 Priyank Panchal

Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal. (Pic: Getty Images)

At 33, Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal is still awaiting his India debut. He has come close on a few occasions, but the cap has eluded him so far.

The opening batter has amassed 8035 runs in 113 first-class matches, with 26 hundreds. He has seven tons in 91 List A games and 1496 runs in 55 T20 matches at a strike rate of 128.19.

Speaking of his bowling abilities, he is a right-arm pacer. Panchal has claimed 16 wickets in first-class matches with a best of 3/0. He also has four List A scalps and an equal number in T20s, which came in one game when he registered figures of 4/19.