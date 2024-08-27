3 young all-rounders to watch out for in UP T20 League 2024 ft. Karan Sharma

The second edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League kicked off on August 25, featuring prominent players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rinku Singh, and Nitish Rana. The tournament comprises six teams, each playing against the other five twice, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

All 34 matches will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The teams competing for the title are: defending champions Kashi Rudras, Meerut Mavericks, Noida Super Kings, Kanpur Superstars, Lucknow Falcons, and Gorakhpur Lions.

The tournament offers a fantastic opportunity for young players to compete alongside Indian internationals and showcase their skills. It also serves as a platform for them to be noticed by state teams and IPL scouts. Many promising young talents are participating in the UP T20 League. On that note, we will look at three young all-rounders to watch out for in UP T20 2024.

#1 Karan Sharma

At the top of the list is Karan Sharma, captain of the Kashi Rudras. The all-rounder played a pivotal role in leading Kashi to victory in the 2023 season. He was the top scorer of the inaugural UP T20 League, amassing 626 runs at an average of 56.91, which included five half-centuries and one century. He also claimed a wicket during the season.

The 25-year-old has also appeared in three matches for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. However, he did not start the UP T20 2024 season on a strong note, scoring just eight runs off 14 balls in a match against the Meerut Mavericks, which his team lost by seven wickets.

Karan will be aiming to lead from the front in upcoming games, looking to make a significant impact and guide his team to another successful campaign.

#2 Kritagya Kumar Singh

The 23-year-old Kritagya Kumar Singh is representing the Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League 2024. Kritagya had a solid 2023 season, scoring 175 runs in nine innings, with a highest score of 61. The left-arm spinner also took seven wickets during the tournament.

In the season opener for Lucknow, Kritagya took one wicket but was dismissed for five runs off seven balls, with the Falcons ending up on the losing side. The all-rounder will be aiming to make significant contributions in the upcoming matches.

#3 Prince Yadav

The 26-year-old Prince Yadav is another all-rounder to keep an eye on. He was exceptional for the Kashi Rudras last season, amassing 333 runs in 12 matches at an average of 47.57, including two fifties. Prince also claimed four wickets during the tournament.

However, he had a disappointing start to the 2024 season, being dismissed for a duck in the opening game. He will look to bounce back when the Kashi Rudras face the Gorakhpur Lions on August 27.

