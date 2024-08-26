KL Rahul spotted meeting LSG owner ahead of IPL 2025 retention announcement

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka met his franchise's captain KL Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 retention announcement. Goenka and Rahul had a meeting at the former's office on Judges Court Road in Kolkata.

As per Cricbuzz, the details of this meeting are not known yet, but the two parties likely met to discuss the future of the Lucknow Super Giants' captaincy. The BCCI will reportedly conduct a mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. Rahul could have thus met Goenka to discuss the roadmap for the next season.

There is a small question mark over Rahul's future at the Lucknow Super Giants, with reports claiming that the wicketkeeper-batter could return to his home franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, nothing is official as of now, and LSG will have the first decision to make in this situation.

When Rahul joined the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, he mentioned that he was excited to be associated with a new franchise as the first captain. He even said that he wanted to learn new things by joining the Lucknow-based franchise.

Sanjiv Goenka had an animated chat with KL Rahul on the field in IPL 2024

IPL 2024 was the first season where the Lucknow Super Giants did not qualify for the playoffs. The team's big defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad played a major role in their failure to qualify for the next round. After SRH chased down a 166-run target inside 10 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow team owner Sanjiv Goenka lost his cool.

Goenka came near the LSG dressing room and had an animated chat with KL Rahul, where he could be seen furious with the team's performance. At that moment, it looked like LSG and Rahul may part ways before the mega auction, but their latest meeting has made things interesting again.

