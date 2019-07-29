3 young IPL players who could play for India in the 2020 T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup Trophy

The next most awaited cricket tournament, the T20 World Cup, is now only 15 months away. All the participating nations have to expedite their preparations in order to present their best foot forward at the tournament.

India are considered among the contenders who can lift the coveted trophy next year. However, there are a few worries for the team ahead of the tournament, and the Men in Blue will need to fix these concerns.

The suspect middle order is still a perplexing problem for India. Moreover, MS Dhoni's form with the bat has not been impressive in the last year or so, which is also a major concern.

The veteran wicket-keeper brings immaculate balance to the team and his experience is something India would require in crunch situations. But the fact remains that his current strike rate would be a liability at the T20 World Cup.

The tournament will also be a big opportunity for young Indian players who have done well in the IPL and are eyeing a spot in the national side. Here is a look at three such players who may feature in the T20 World Cup next year.

#3 Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande made his domestic cricket debut for Punjab in the year 2018, and his phenomenal performances earned him a spot in the star-studded Mumbai Indians squad. The leg-spinner flummoxed many batsmen with his exceptionally well-disguised googly, and gained immense appreciation from across the globe.

Markande played a vital role in Mumbai's wins during the 2018 edition of the tournament. He then made his T20I debut for India against Australia in 2019.

Unfortunately, the 22-year old was not able to grab a wicket in his only international game till date. But considering Kuldeep Yadav's recent form, it won't be a surprise if Markande gets a nod for the mega event in Australia next year.

#2 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson made his first class debut for Kerala at the age of 16 in the 2011-12 season of the Ranji Trophy.The wicketkeeper-batsman has matured gradually as a batsman and has scored tons of runs in all three formats over the years.

Samson made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the year 2013 and soon became a regular feature in the lineup. He made his T20 international debut for India in the year 2015 against Zimbabwe, but failed to replicate his prolific performance at the international level.

Samson has amassed over 2200 IPL runs in the 93 games he has played for the Rajasthan Royals, and could be in the reckoning for a spot in India's T20 team.

#1 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana came into the limelight when he produced a string of good performances for the Mumbai Indians in the 2017 edition of the IPL. Rana also scored 613 runs in the 2017-18 season of the Ranji Trophy at an incredible average of 55.

The southpaw was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 11th edition of the IPL. Rana has accumulated over 1000 runs in the 46 IPL games he has played, with eight fifty-plus scores against his name.

The Delhi based batsman could prove lethal in next year's T20 World Cup if given a chance.