Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

31st August, this day in history: Garry Sobers becomes the first cricketer to smash six 6s in an over

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
68   //    31 Aug 2018, 00:54 IST

Image result for garry sobers six sixes
Sir Garry Sobers was one of the best all-rounders that the game of cricket has witnessed

August 31, 1968, St Helen Cricket ground, Swansea. Remember the date.

The 1968 county season was edging towards its conclusion when Nottinghamshire faced Glamorgan. On a beautiful sunny day in Wales, Sir Garry Sobers, the then Nottinghamshire skipper won the toss and elected to bat first. Notts were 5th on the points table and desperately needed a win to meliorate their hopes of going further in the tournament.

After a wonderful century from opener JB Bolus, the Notts had a solid start to the match. With the score reading 308/5, Sir Garfield Sobers was on the field and the need of the hour was to score quick runs so that declaration could come into effect, giving the bowlers an opportunity to have a go at the host batsmen in the final hour of the day.

As Malcolm Nash prepared to run in, AR Lewis, the Glamorgan captain told Nash- a left arm medium pacer by trade, to bowl spin with a hope to better the over rate, a decision they would go on to regret for rest of their lives.

Sobers maniacally went on to enthral the crowd as the left arm orthodox bowler was pummelled all over the ground by the West Indian legend. The leg side boundary was very short which gave Sobers the full license to explore the smallest part of the ground.

The first ball was swung over the mid-wicket boundary into the stands and the second ball too met with the same fate. The third delivery was pushed towards the off-stump, but the West Indies batsman easily punched it over long off for the third six.

The fourth one, quicker and straighter, and just a little short of length was struck over the square leg boundary. The penultimate delivery was pitched straight up. Gary swirled it over the bowler's head, only to mishit it. Roger Devis, at long off, jumped to take the catch, but unfortunately, he had crossed the ropes. Five in a row! Fortune favours the brave as the West Indian All-rounder fancied a history-in-making.

The crowd was applauding the marauding performance they had just witnessed. Every fielder was pushed to the boundary, as Nash bowled the final delivery of the over. It was a short one and Sobers pulled it over the deep square leg, achieving the feat of hitting six consecutive deliveries out of the field.

With this feat, Sir Gary Sobers valiantly became the first batsman in the history to hit the 'Perfect Score' in an over.

Gary Sobers went on to score an unbeaten 76 and helped Notts win the match quite comprehensively by 166 runs. After this feat, Sir Gary Sobers continued to play with full grit throughout his entire career and become one of the best all-rounders the game has ever encountered!

Reminiscing about this incident, Nash once mentioned that he is asked about it if not once a week, then at least once a month. To celebrate this event, a book was launched on its 40th anniversary in 2008.

Below is the video featuring Sir Gary Sobers' brave feat:

It took another 16 years for someone else to duplicate this feat. Ravi Shastri was the one to do it in 1985 in a Ranji match against Baroda. Eight players, up to date, have been able to hit the perfect score in any kind of recognized cricket.

Herschelle Gibbs was the first one to do it in International cricket while Yuvraj Singh was the first one to do it T20Is. Shardul Thakur, Jordan Clarke, Ross Whitely and Ravindra Jadeja make up the others to have achieved this amazing feat.

Topics you might be interested in:
Specsavers County Championship Division 1, 2018 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Yuvraj Singh Garfield Sobers Greatest Cricketers of All Time Great Cricketing Contests
Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Geek | Engineer | Respect the Tests, Adore the ODIs, Enjoy the T20s
Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI: From the realms of...
RELATED STORY
Brian Charles Lara: The Prince of Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 greatest maiden hundreds in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
10 all-rounders who played for a long time
RELATED STORY
5 players who scored a century and took a 5-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable encounters in the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Most Test hundreds by a cricketer for each country
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin players who debuted against India
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who showed effects of drunkenness on the...
RELATED STORY
5 Prominent English cricketers born in a different country
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
| 10:00 AM
WOR 222/10 & 252/10
LAN 161/10 & 8/0 (3.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Lancashire need 306 runs to win
WOR VS LAN live score
| 10:00 AM
ESX 363/6 (103.0 ov)
HAM
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex won the toss and elected to bat.
ESX VS HAM live score
| 10:00 AM
SRY 375/10
NOT 101/10 & 83/2 (31.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire trail Surrey by 191 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SRY VS NOT live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
| Tue, 04 Sep, 09:30 AM
Nottinghamshire
Yorkshire
NOT VS YRK preview
| Tue, 04 Sep, 09:30 AM
Worcestershire
Hampshire
WOR VS HAM preview
| Tue, 04 Sep, 09:30 AM
Essex
Surrey
ESX VS SRY preview
| Tue, 04 Sep, 09:30 AM
Somerset
Lancashire
SOM VS LAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us