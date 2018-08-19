3rd Test Day 1: Will 350 be enough on this wicket?

Sachin Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.31K // 19 Aug 2018, 01:20 IST

Indian batsmen batted responsibly in this inning

India finished the first day of the third Test at 307/6. India looks set to reach at least 350. Now, the question arises- Is this really a good total on this wicket or it is just looking good because India performed badly during the last few tests? The ball did swing during the first day but it was not as pronounced as it was in the last test.

It is evident that this pitch has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers, which makes it an even contest between the bat and ball. 350 on a wicket which has a bit of help for bowlers is not a bad total, but, you have to be on top of your game on the other side as well.

Bumrah's addition also augurs well for the Indian team. He bowls at an angle which gives the impression that the ball will come inwards. He also has the ability to move the ball away from the batsman which makes him doubly dangerous.

Ishant and Shami are more than capable, but, they will have to maintain their discipline and line and length to be effective, as 350 is not a huge score. The pitch is not offering lot of turn which implies that Ashwin will have to do a containment job with an odd wicket here and there.

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

On the other hand, English batting is also struggling, barring Bairstow and Root. Woakes bailed them out of a precarious situation during the last test. If Indian bowlers can get Bairstow and Root early, England could struggle to match the Indian total. If India can restrict England to something around 250, a lead of 100 would be really handy on this wicket.

Performance of Kohli and Rahane will also lift up the spirits of the Indian dressing room. Now, they should have the self belief that they can make a comeback. This self belief would be really important for batsmen during the second inning.

For the next four days of this test match, India will have to keep up the intensity. Otherwise, one bad session can take the game and series away from them.