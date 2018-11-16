×
4 Australian players who could prove to be dangerous for India in the T20 series

Jeevitesh Sinha
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    16 Nov 2018, 20:58 IST

The Australian T20 team
The Australian T20 team

India will go up against Australia for a three-match T20 series later in the month of November. While India defeated West Indies fairly comfortably in the T20 format, going up against Australia in Australia is not going to be an easy task. 

Australia will be without two of their best players Steve Smith and David Warner, but they will still pose a serious threat to India in the T20 series. 

Here, we look at the top four Australian players who could be very dangerous for Team India in the upcoming T20 series - especially because of their IPL experience.

#1 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye

The first name which comes to the mind is of the Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye. Although his international record is not that good, he has been on a constant rise in the last couple of years.

Tye is one of the best T20 bowlers going around at the moment. He performed brilliantly against Indian players in the last IPL, and his variations proved to be too hard to read for even some of the top players.

Tye will be a dangerous bowler against India as he is familiar with the weaknesses of these players and also because he will get a lot of help from the bouncy and pacy Australian pitches. H is definitely a player to watch out for in the T20 series against India.


#2 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn

One player who can score big runs against India in the T20 series is Chris Lynn. We have already seen him destroy some of the best bowling lineups in the IPL for KKR, and he's always a dangerous customer.

Lynn's performance in international matches hasn't been particularly great, but he'll still pose a serious threat to the Indian bowlers.


Jeevitesh Sinha
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket is life.
