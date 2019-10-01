4 batsmen who have scored two triple hundreds in international cricket

Chris Gayle is seen celebrating after reaching a triple century

Cricket is a game dominated by numbers. Numbers which often define a player's career and which matter to the billions of cricket enthusiasts around the globe. Speaking of numbers, 300 runs in a single inning by a player is something that is revered by the cricketing fraternity.

Only 26 batsmen have ever crossed the 300-run mark in an innings and the last time a player scored a triple century was back in 2016 when Karun Nair shocked the world with an astonishing 303 not out against England at M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Of all the 26 men who've scored a 300+ score in Test cricket, only four players hold the distinction of scoring a triple-hundred on more than one occasion (2 to be precise). Keeping the magnitude of skill and perseverance needed to score such a colossal total in mind, ardent followers of the sport will agree to the fact that being able to eclipse the 300-run mark twice in a career is a spectacular achievement.

Here we list down four men who have scored a triple century twice in their Test career.

#4 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle will always be remembered for his scintillating style of play

Chris Gayle will always be remembered for his scintillating style of play in the limited-overs format, but one should not forget that the Universe Boss has been an equally destructive player in the longer format. Gayle belongs to a rare class of cricketers who have scored two triple hundreds in Test cricket, which is just a testament to his legendary career. The swashbuckling left-hander featured in 103 Tests from which he amassed 7214 runs.

Gayle's first triple hundred came against South Africa in 2005, when he mauled the South African pacers by scoring runs all around the park. The South African bowling lineup comprised of well established bowlers such as Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis but Gayle was on an altogether different level as he scored 317 runs to register his first-ever triple century.

After South Africa scored a commendable total of 588/6 in the first innings that seemed to bring about a 0-3 rout of their opponents, it took a sensational knock from Gayle to help West Indies salvage a draw.

Chris Gayle's second triple hundred came in 2010 when he scored a career-best 333 against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. The knock was filled with boundaries with the West Indian scoring 34 fours and nine sixes on his way to a gigantic 333.

With all matches in the three-match Test series concluding in a draw, Gayle's masterful knock of 333 remains the only memorable moment from West Indies' tour of Sri Lanka in 2010.

