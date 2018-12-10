4 bowlers who could score a century in Tests

Cricket is perhaps the only sport where records are forged and broken in almost every match. Sometimes the batsmen flip through one record after another, and sometimes the bowlers also succeed in getting their names carved in the record books.

We all know very well that since the fast-paced T20 format has entered the game, the existence of cricket has changed since then. With the advent of T20 cricket, where cricket has suffered losses, there are some advantages, the credit to which goes to the T20 format.

The biggest advantage is that the bowlers are now capable of scoring some handy runs down the order, which gives a team the luxury of batting depth.

Not just T20 cricket, but in ODIs and Test cricket, bowlers also bat with great intent and make big scores too. While there are few bowlers who already have a century to their name, there are few others who could score a century in Test cricket.

Let's take a look at the names of the four bowlers who could score a century in the longest format of the game.

#4 Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The first name in this list is the Australian cricket team's fast bowler Mitchell Starc - the man who strikes fear into the hearts of contemporary batsman. Starc is as much a dangerous batsman as he is a potent bowler. That is why he can be one of those bowlers, who can score a hundred in Test cricket in the near future.

At present, Starc has played 46 Tests in total and has scored 1,242 runs. He has 9 fifties to his name in this format with the highest score of 99 which he brought up against India.

#3 Tim Southee (New Zealand)

The next name in this list is Tim Southee, the strike bowler of New Zealand cricket team. Southee is known for his fast bowling, but time and again he has shown his class and mettle as a batsman.

Considering his pedigree and his track record, he can certainly be a bowler who can score a century in Test cricket and surprise everyone. He has played a total of 61 Test matches for the New Zealand cricket team and has amassed 1,476 runs with four fifties.

He also has bagged 224 wickets in Test cricket has also contributed runs to the team when in need. A 5-fer and a sparkling 77* in the second innings against England on debut is probably the most emphatic statement to just how good he is, with both bat and ball.

