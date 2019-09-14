×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

4 bowlers who got Steve Smith out for a duck in Tests

Hariprashad RK
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
556   //    14 Sep 2019, 10:23 IST

Steve Smith - A 21st century phenomenon
Steve Smith - A 21st century phenomenon

Regarded as one of the modern-day greats, Steve Smith has been in the headlines every day since the start of the Ashes in England. The Australian talisman's return to Test cricket has been nothing short of a dream.

Joining the side after a one-year ban, Smith has already made up the lost time. With 751 runs in 6 innings at a mind-boggling average of 125.16, Smith has broken a whole heap of records in this series.

Despite playing just six Test innings in the year, Smith is the highest run-scorer of 2019. He has also reclaimed the ICC No. 1 ranking in Tests, dethroning Virat Kohli.

From being considered part of the Fab-4 group of great modern batsmen (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root), Smith has now stepped into a league of his own in Test cricket.

Smith's unorthodox batting style has been his strength in the longer format
Smith's unorthodox batting style has been his strength in the longer format

Though his batting style looks unorthodox, it has reaped rich rewards and has made him the most effective batsman in the longer format. Smith has proved with a series of monumental knocks that technique is not everything at this level.

Considering the kind of red-hot form he is in right now, it looks like he will notch up a century every time he steps out on the field. But he hasn't always done that; on quite a few occasions in the past, bowlers have got him out cheaply.

Here is a look at four bowlers who were lucky enough get Smith out for a duck in Tests:

#4 Keshav Maharaj, South Africa

Steve Smith’s last nought came way back in 2016, when South Africa toured Australia for a 3-match Test series.

Advertisement

In the first Test at Perth, after restricting South Africa to 242 in their first innings, the Aussies had the upper hand as David Warner and Shaun Marsh put up a 158-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Keshav Maharaj would be proud of bagging Steve Smith as his maiden test-wicket
Keshav Maharaj would be proud of bagging Steve Smith as his maiden test-wicket

Smith was keen to capitalize on the start given by his openers, but Keshav Maharaj had other ideas. The debutant trapped the Aussie captain in front of the stumps with an arm-ball, thereby bagging his maiden wicket in Tests.

It was an eyebrow-raising decision by umpire Aleem Dar as Smith was more than 2.5 meters down the pitch. But even DRS couldn’t save the Aussie captain as it turned out to be umpire’s call with regard to impact and spot on with hitting the stumps.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team Dale Steyn Steve Smith
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | 03:30 PM
ENG 294/10 & 9/0 (4.0 ov)
AUS 225/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England lead Australia by 78 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us