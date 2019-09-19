4 bowlers who have dismissed Steve Smith for a duck in Test cricket

Steve smith

One of the greatest batsmen of modern cricket, Steve Smith has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since his return to competitive cricket in the 2019 Ashes. His return to the Australian Test team has been nothing short of a dream. Smith, who joined the team after a one-year ban, has made up for the 1-year time in his first series itself. He scored 774 runs in 7 innings at an average of 110.57 this year playing just a single Test series. He has also took over the number one position in ICC rankings in Test matches, from Virat Kohli.

Taking the wicket of Steve Smith is not an easy task for any bowler; however, four bowlers have gone a step further and dismissed him for a duck. Let's look at the four bowlers who have dismissed Smith for a duck in Test cricket.

# 4 Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

Keshav Maharaj

Steve Smith was last out of Test cricket without opening his account in 2016, when South Africa toured Australia for a three-match Test series. In the first Test match in Perth, Steve Smith took to the crease with the aim to capitalise on a good start given by the openers. However, spinner Keshav Maharaj took his first Test wicket to send Smith to the pavilion after just four balls. South Africa ended up winning the match by 172 runs thanks to a clinical performance by Kagiso Rabada.

# 3 Zulfikar Babar (Pakistan)

Zulfikar Babar

Steve Smith struggled a lot during the Test series against Pakistan in 2014. In Asia, he was troubled a lot by spin. During the second Test, Pakistan's first innings pressure of 570 runs shattered the Australian batting. Smith looked to stabilise the innings with captain Michael Clarke after losing four wickets for 97 runs but unfortunately got out for a duck. Zulfiqar Babar troubled him with his spin bowling and took his wicket. Pakistan ended up winning by a humongous 358 run win thanks to a stunning double century by Younis Khan.

