×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

4 bowlers who have dismissed Steve Smith for a duck in Test cricket

Aryan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    19 Sep 2019, 03:20 IST

Steve smith
Steve smith

One of the greatest batsmen of modern cricket, Steve Smith has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since his return to competitive cricket in the 2019 Ashes. His return to the Australian Test team has been nothing short of a dream. Smith, who joined the team after a one-year ban, has made up for the 1-year time in his first series itself. He scored 774 runs in 7 innings at an average of 110.57 this year playing just a single Test series. He has also took over the number one position in ICC rankings in Test matches, from Virat Kohli.

Taking the wicket of Steve Smith is not an easy task for any bowler; however, four bowlers have gone a step further and dismissed him for a duck. Let's look at the four bowlers who have dismissed Smith for a duck in Test cricket.

# 4 Keshav Maharaj (South Africa)

Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj

Steve Smith was last out of Test cricket without opening his account in 2016, when South Africa toured Australia for a three-match Test series. In the first Test match in Perth, Steve Smith took to the crease with the aim to capitalise on a good start given by the openers. However, spinner Keshav Maharaj took his first Test wicket to send Smith to the pavilion after just four balls. South Africa ended up winning the match by 172 runs thanks to a clinical performance by Kagiso Rabada.

# 3 Zulfikar Babar (Pakistan)

Zulfikar Babar
Zulfikar Babar

Steve Smith struggled a lot during the Test series against Pakistan in 2014. In Asia, he was troubled a lot by spin. During the second Test, Pakistan's first innings pressure of 570 runs shattered the Australian batting. Smith looked to stabilise the innings with captain Michael Clarke after losing four wickets for 97 runs but unfortunately got out for a duck. Zulfiqar Babar troubled him with his spin bowling and took his wicket. Pakistan ended up winning by a humongous 358 run win thanks to a stunning double century by Younis Khan.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Steve Smith Keshav Maharaj
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep
ENG 294/10 & 329/10
AUS 225/10 & 263/10
England won by 135 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us