Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 courageous decisions that can help India defend their Asia Cup Title

Eshaan Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
797   //    23 Aug 2018, 01:26 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
MS Dhoni is the perfect option at No 4

Team India is currently on the last leg of the England tour, with just two more games to go. After going down in the first two matches, India fought back courageously and secured one of the most famous overseas victories with a comprehensive team effort.

While the focus largely remains on the remaining two fixtures, the team must also be planning about its next assignment - The Asia Cup. The continental extravaganza is scheduled to begin within a week after the completion of England tour.

India enters into the tournament as defending champions, having claimed their 6th victory in 2016. In the previous edition, India won the tournament comfortably, with other sides putting up a lacklustre display.

However, this time around, the Indians might face some stiff competition for the title, especially from arch-rivals Pakistan, who are slowly transitioning their team. In the face of these circumstances, there are some out-of-the-box decisions that need to be taken.

Virat Kohli has had a successful run after taking the reins from MS Dhoni, leading his team to many bilateral series wins. However, the unorthodox element seems to be missing from his captaincy like his predecessor.

Of late, the ODI side has been facing some issues which surfaced in the recent limited overs leg against the English. Thus, it would be interesting to see how Captain Kohli channelizes his resources in this multilateral tournament to steer his team to victory.

We have a look at 4 courageous moves that can help Team India to defend their Asia Cup title :

#4 MS Dhoni at number 4

The number 4 slot has been the most concerning area for Team India in the previous 36 months. India have tried 11 batsmen at this slot, but none of the players have been able to make it a spot of their own.

In the recently concluded series against England, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik were entrusted the role to anchor the innings, which went in vain. In the same series, MS Dhoni was severely criticised for his slow knocks down the order.

While it was largely due to the situation and lack of support at the other end, the wicketkeeper-batsman was also not able to find the boundary at will. MSD did stress upon batting higher up the order in the last series under his captaincy, but the resurgence of Yuvraj Singh and emergence of young guns dwindled away those prospects.

However, Dhoni's game plan is perfectly suited for the no.4 slot. As the senior-most stalwart of the team, he brings in the elements of responsibility and stability in the squad. The former skipper can pace the innings extremely well in the middle overs, being equally adept against both pace and spin.

He can negotiate the skilled bowlers, find the occasional boundary and can run between the wickets like a thunderbolt. Once he gets set, he can wreak havoc on the opposition towards the end of the innings, with his expert finishing touches.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys a good rapport with captain Virat Kohli, their partnerships having steered India to victory on numerous occasions. Thus, MS Dhoni and no. 4 slot- both seem to be a perfect match for each other.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Centuries Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Eshaan Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I Breathe Cricket
5 epic India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
BCCI hands over Asia Cup hosting rights to the Emirates
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in Test cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us