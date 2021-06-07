4 double centuries scored by India on the road to WTC final

Team India have arrived in England for the final of the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, starting 18th June. Under the able leadership of Virat Kohli, Team India produced several fabulous performances.

Kohli and co are the only team to record four double centuries en route the World Test Championship final. With under two weeks to go for the high voltage summit clash at the Ageas Bowl, let's have a look at the four knocks.

#1 Mayank Agarwal's 243 vs Bangladesh

Mayank Agarwal in action for Team India.

Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority in the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The right-handed batsman smashed his highest ever score in Test cricket by scoring 243 off 330 deliveries.

The Karnataka player, along with a vital contribution from Ajinkya Rahane, helped Team India declare their innings at 493-6.

Agarwal's knock was studded with 28 boundaries and eight massive sixes, guiding the hosts to a compressive win by innings and 130 runs.

#2 Virat Kohli's 254 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli leading from the front.

One of the greatest players in the modern era, Virat Kohli produced a masterclass, scoring a magnificent 254 runs in the second Test match against South Africa in Pune.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Team India declared at 601-5. Riding on Virat Kohli's double hundred and a sublime 108 from Mayank Agarwal, the hosts made optimum use of the conducive batting conditions.

The Indian captain displayed a wide array of strokes all around the ground, scoring 33 boundaries and two maximums to help his team pile up a massive score en route to an emphatic win.

The knock proved to be crucial in the context of the game as South Africa struggled to get going and lost by an innings and 137 runs. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the match for his record-breaking double hundred.

#3 Rohit Sharma's 212 vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma in action for Team India.

The series against South Africa showcased the extraordinary talent possessed by Rohit Sharma, as he dazzled as a Test opener. After smashing a hundred in the first Test of the series, the Mumbai-born player scored a sublime double hundred in the third Test in Ranchi.

Despite the wicket in Ranchi known to be low and slow, Team India won the toss and elected to bat first. With wickets tumbling in the first session, the charismatic opening batsman found an able ally in Ajinkya Rahane.

After India found themselves tottering at 39 for three, the duo stitched a crucial stand of 267 runs for the fourth wicket. Rohit Sharma recorded his 212 off 255 balls with 28 fours and six maximums to lay a solid foundation for Team India's massive first innings total of 497-9.

His knock helped the team register a comprehensive win by an innings and 202 runs.

#4 Mayank Agarwal's 215 vs South Africa

Mayank Agarwal

In the first match of the World Test Championship at home, Team India fans were treated to an absolute run-fest.

The home team, playing South Africa in Vishakhapatnam, had a 317 run opening partnership after electing to bat first.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma blunted the opposition bowling by forging a formidable opening partnership. Against a quality pace attack, Agarwal settled down before taking the attack to the opposition, making optimum use of the batting-friendly conditions.

The 30-year-old scored 215 off 371 balls, a knock studded with 23 fours and six maximums, to propel Team India to a massive score of 502-7.

