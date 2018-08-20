England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 events that made headlines on Day 2

Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge was dominated by the Indians, even though it did not start well in the morning when they could only add 22 runs to the overnight score and folded on 329.

Indian bowling in the post-lunch session changed the complexion of the game and titled the match in their favour. Pandya bowled a fiery spell of outswing bowling and took 5 wickets in just 6 overs.

The English were bowled out for a paltry 161, thereby conceding a lead of 168 to the Indians. In the second innings, Indian openers came out with all guns blazing and put forth another 60-run partnership. By the end of day's play, India were comfortably placed at 124/2 and holding a commanding lead of 292 runs.

Lets us look at the event which made headlines on Day 2.

#1 Indian tail failed to wag once again

Pant departed early on Day 2

Pant and Ashwin started the Indian innings on the second day. Both of them could not stay long enough and were castled by Broad. James Anderson soon after scalped the wickets of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The tail failed to wag again and Indians were bowled out for 329.

#2 Pandya takes a fifer

Pandya bowled a fiery spell in the post-lunch session

Pandya bowled a fiery spell of outswing bowling in the post-lunch session and was instrumental in bowling out England for 161 in their first innings. He just needed six overs to scalp five wickets. The exhibition of swing bowling on display by Pandya was pleasing to the Indian fans. This was also his first 5-for effort in Test cricket and a nice way to stop all those tongues from wagging.

#3 Pant creates history by taking 5 catches on debut in an innings

Pant took 5 catches

After having impressed by his batting on the first day, Pant was equally good behind the stumps. He created history by becoming the 5th wicket-keeper in the history to take five catches in an innings on Test debut.

#4 Indian openers continued their good run in the second innings

Dhawan along with Rahul gave a rollicking start to the Indian innings

Indian openers came up with an attacking frame of mind in the second innings. With a mammoth first innings lead of 168, Indians went for the kill from the word go. Though India lost both the openers before the end of day's play, it did not stem the run flow. They finished on a comfortable 124/2 at stumps on Day 2 with a comfortable lead of 292 runs.