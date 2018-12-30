4 great batsmen who got out in the 90s on Test debut

Rahul Dravid

It is the dream of every player to score a century on Test debut for their country. There have been many players who have accomplished this difficult. With the pressure on their shoulders, it is a monumental task for any player to score a century on debut.

This task equally becomes more stressful in overseas conditions and on tricky pitches. Further, the quality of the opposition bowlers also plays a part in the mind of the batsman

There have been numerous occasions when a batsman on debut in Test cricket has got out in the 90s. Despite being unlucky in this endeavour, some of these players have gone on to score a lot of runs for their respective sides. Their fame now after their retirement is immortalized and they have become role models for the current generation of talented players.

Now let us have a look at the four great batsmen who got out in the 90s on Test debut.

#4 Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming is one of the best batsmen New Zealand have ever produced in their cricket history. A technically sound left-handed batsman, Fleming on numerous occasions helped his team out of a crisis through intelligent thinking and majestic strokeplay. As a captain, he was wise and led his team from the front even though he never had a settled and robust squad under his command.

He made his Test debut against India at Hamilton on 19th March 1994. In the second innings of that match, Fleming was unlucky to be dismissed on 94 and hence narrowly missed out on a Test debut century.

#3 Gordon Greenidge

Gordon Greenidge was one of the most aggressive batsmen in the era in which players use to give more preference to defensive shots. He formed a formidable opening partnership with Desmond Haynes for the West Indies. They together took on some of the fiercest new bowlers in the 70s. Greenidge played a vital role in helping his team win the 1975 and 1979 World Cups.

Gordon Greenidge made his debut against India in Bengaluru on 22nd November 1994. In the first innings of that match, Greenidge got run out on 93. Greenidge has gone on to make 7558 runs in 108 games at an average of 44.72.

