4 Indian cricketers who have bowled more than 500 overs in Tests in England ft. Anil Kumble

The Indian men's Test team is currently in England for a five-match Test series, which will be played from June 20 to August 4. The opening Test of the series will be played at Headingley in Leeds, while the subsequent matches will be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

The visitors will be led by a new captain in Shubman Gill, who was appointed red-ball leader following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. Gill will have a massive challenge on hand in England. He will have to prove both his leadership and batting credentials with a rather young team at his disposal.

India have only won nine Test matches in England heading into the 2025 series. There have been a few bowlers who have toiled really hard in Test matches in England over the years. In this feature, we look at four Indian bowlers who have bowled more than 500 overs in England in Test cricket.

#4 Bishan Singh Bedi (524.4 overs)

Former India left-arm spinner and ex-captain, Bishan Singh Bedi bowled 524.4 overs in Test matches in England. Part of India's famous spin quartet, Bedi played 12 Test matches in England and claimed 35 wickets at an average of 38.08.

The former India spinner claimed one five-wicket haul in Test matches in England. He registered figures of 6-226 in 64.2 overs at Lord's during the 1974 tour. Bedi also claimed 4-70 in 39.3 overs at the same venue during the 1971 tour.

#3 Anil Kumble (524.5 overs)

Former India leg spinner Anil Kumble also bowled plenty of overs in Test matches in England. In 10 matches between 1990 and 2007, the spin legend sent down 524.5 overs across 19 innings.

Kumble claimed 36 Test wickets in England at an average of 41.41. He did not manage a five-wicket haul in Tests in the country. The former India captain's best of 4-66 came off 29.5 overs in the second innings in Leeds in 2002. Kumble picked up 3-93 from 33 overs in the first innings of the famous Test match.

#2 Ishant Sharma (526.5 overs)

Discarded Team India pacer Ishant Sharma features in second position on the list of Indian bowlers to have bowled the most number of overs in England. The veteran cricketer has played 15 Test matches in England and across 24 innings has bowled a total of 526.5 overs.

Ishant has claimed 51 wickets in Test matches in England at an average of 33.35, with the aid of two five-fers. The lanky fast bowler's best Test figures in an innings in England were registered at Lord's in 2014. He claimed 7-74 in 23 overs as the hosts were caught off guard by his short ball tactics. Chasing a target of 319, England were bowled out for 223 courtesy of Ishant's heroics.

Player Overs Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Kapil Dev 563.1 43 39.18 5-125 2 0 Ishant Sharma 526.5 51 33.35 7-74 2 0 Anil Kumble 524.5 36 41.41 4-66 0 0 Bishan Bedi 524.4 35 38.08 6-226 1 0

(Stats of Indian bowlers with more than 500 overs in Tests in England)

The Indian right-arm pacer also claimed 5-51 in 13 overs in the second innings of the Birmingham Test in 2018. Ishant's fantastic spell meant India had to chase a target of 194 to win the Test. The visitors, however, folded up for 162.

#1 Kapil Dev (563.1 overs)

Former captain and all-round legend, Kapil Dev holds the record for having bowled the most number of overs by an Indian cricketer in Tests in England. Kapil played 13 Tests in England between 1979 and 1990. In 22 innings, the former Indian fast bowler sent down 563.1 overs.

Kapil claimed 43 wickets in Test matches in England at an average of 39.18, with the aid of two five-wicket hauls. His best of 5-125 came off 43 overs and was registered in the first innings of the Lord's Test in 1982. Kapil also scored 41 and 89 (off 55 balls) and was Player of the Match even as India lost the Test.

The Haryana Hurricane also registered figures of 5-146 from 48 overs in the first innings of the 1979 Test in Birmingham. His efforts with the ball, however, went in vain as England hammered India by an innings and 83 runs.

