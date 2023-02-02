4 Indian players who played in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2013 and will play in the upcoming BGT series

India will host Australia for the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series soon. The first Test of the four-match series will begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Fans should note that this will be the first time Australia will play a Test on Indian soil this decade.

The last time Australia visited India for a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was back in 2017-18. Before that, the two nations clashed in a four-match Test series in India in 2013, where the home side recorded a 4-0 win.

10 years have passed since that historic win, and India need another 4-0 win against Australia in 2023 to top the ICC World Test Championship points table. Only four Indian players who played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2013 will be in action in 2023 BGT as well. Here's a list of the four names.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was the second-highest run-getter for India in the 2013 series against Australia. The right-handed batter aggregated 419 runs in four matches. His batting average in that series 83.80, while his highest score was 204.

Pujara played an integral role in India's 4-0 win against the Aussies in 2013. It will be interesting to see how the 'New Wall of Indian cricket' performs in the upcoming series with 10 more years of experience under his belt.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Kohli scored 284 runs in six innings, recording one century and one fifty in that series. His highest score was 107, and he scored at a brilliant average of 56.50.

Kohli has struggled for consistency in recent Test matches. Indian fans would hope that the star batter returns to form in the upcoming series against Australia.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja played a key role in India's success during the 2013 series against Australia. The left-arm spinner scalped 24 wickets in eight innings at an average of 17.45.

The Australian batter struggled to score runs off his bowling as Jadeja conceded runs at a miserly economy rate of 2.16 during the series. Jadeja bowled 53 maiden overs in the four games.

The star all-rounder was ruled out of action for a long time because of an injury. He will make his comeback to international cricket in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was the Man of the Series against Australia in 2013. He was the top wicket-taker of the series with 29 wickets in four matches. The off-spinner made great use of the spin-friendly conditions and destroyed the Australian batting lineup.

Ashwin bowled 74 maiden overs in that series. His best figures were 7/103, while his best match figures were 12/198. The off-spinner scored only 20 runs in that series, but he has become a much better batter now. It will be exciting to see how Ashwin performs in the upcoming series.

