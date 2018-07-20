4 Indian Players who can ensure an Indian Test Series Triumph in England

Karan Sethi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

The limited overs leg of one of the most awaited tours of the Indian cricket team has ended. England and India were squared at 3-3 as far as white ball cricket was concerned. However, everyone right from the players and management to the cricket experts and fans would believe that the T20 and One Day series was a mere dress rehearsal.India and England are soon to fight it out in 5 match gruelling but promising test series.Even though India has been leading the ICC ranking in test cricket for quite a while now based on their exceptional home performances, Virat Kohli and his men very well know that this tour to England is what will actually gauge their abilities. This English test team has been in great form at home.

Does this Indian side have the right balance of skills, temperament and determination to inflict a defeat on England and stake claim of being the best test team in the world in real terms? We should know soon..

For now, let's have a look at 4 Indian players whose performances would be vital in ensuring an Indian triumph.

# 4. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has time and again shown his skills with the red ball. We first saw it a decade ago during the 2008 tour down-under, where a young lanky fast bowler had the number of arguably one of the best batsmen of that era - Ricky Ponting. We've also seen it in England where where he used the short ball ploy with great effect to dismantle the English batting lineup to leading India to a historical win at Lord's.

Ishant, with his height and experience is a great weapon in English conditions. Although he has had a tendency of bowling loose and giving away runs, his bowling in recent years has shown a lot more precision and has been a lot more penetrative. With quite a few county games under his belt in the English domestic season this year, the team would be hoping that Ishant Sharma would have had a fair idea of the conditions in England. Virat Kohli would be hoping that his state-mate from Delhi would be the bowler to keep the screws on the England batting line up and would also help in getting him vital wickets at crucial junctions.

