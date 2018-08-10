Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Indians you didn't know are part of Lord's Honors Board

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    10 Aug 2018, 13:27 IST

England & India Net Sessions

Lord's Cricket Ground, the Mecca of Cricket, has been one of the most sought-after venues in the history of cricket. Not only the challenges that it throws at a cricketer but also the traditions and facilities, make Lord's one of the better places to admire cricket in any part of the cricketing world. 

The one tradition that Lord's incorporates is honoring the cricketer by etching his name on the Lord's Honors Board whenever he scores a 100 in an innings or a bowler takes at least five wickets in an innings or a 10-wicket haul in a match.

Many legendary players have been a part of this tradition across a span of 134 years. The roster includes the likes of Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and the list continues.

Although many legends have been a part of this list, there are a number of players, who we don't know, hold a place on the Lord's Honors Board. Let us look at four Indians who we didn't know are a part of this legendary roster.  

Honorary Mention: Ajit Agarkar

#1 Praveen Kumar

England v India: 2nd npower Test - Day One

Praveen Kumar, the seasoned bowler from the UP state of India, shot to fame in the international circuit as a bowler who was famous for his uncanny ability to dance the new ball in the air. Besides, he was also an able lower-order batsman who could chip in with some requisite runs. However, with time, his ability to bat was overlooked owing to his qualitative swing bowling. 

Although the veteran swing bowler failed to market himself in the Test arena, he remains one of the few Indian bowlers to have a place on the iconic Lord's Honors Board. His 5 for 106 in the first Test of the 2011 series between India and England got him a spot on the legendary board. However, courtesy of Kevin Pietersen's double hundred, England won that match by a mammoth of 196 runs. 

Praveen Kumar played six Tests in his career and scalped 27 wickets at an average of 25.81 and a strike-rate of 59.67 with the best bowling figures being 5 for 106 that he achieved at the incredible Lord's Cricket Ground.

