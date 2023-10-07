4 instances of 3 batters scoring a hundred in an ODI innings ft. South Africa

The 2023 World Cup has already witnessed some riveting action, with several noteworthy performances with the bat, much to the delight of fans.

The bravado from Rachin Ravindra and the class of Devon Conway lit up the opening day, followed by the all-round showing of Bas de Leede on Day 2. Day 3 brought perennial record-setters South Africa into action, and the side did not disappoint by breaking numerous records with their batting display against the hapless Sri Lankans.

After being sent in to bat first in their 2023 World Cup opener, the Proteas bludgeoned their way to a massive 428/5 in 50 overs. It was the eighth instance of the side scoring 400+ in ODIs and the third in the showpiece event.

Although the ultimate World Cup success has evaded them until now, South Africa has been part of some of the most breathtaking batting displays.

One such record was the side boasting a remarkable three batters with a century in the same 50-over innings. That feat has been achieved only four times in the near half-century span of ODI cricket.

Here, we revisit South Africa achieving the same to open their 2023 World Cup campaign along with the other three instances.

#1 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup

The South African batters made merry against a helpless Sri Lankan attack.

South Africa added to their folklore of batting records by boasting three centurions in a single ODI innings against Sri Lanka in Delhi. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock started the party with his classy 100 of 84 balls and was given company for a large part of his innings by No.3 batter Rassie van der Dussen. The 34-year-old followed De Kock almost immediately to bring up his fifth ODI ton.

However, the third and the most destructive century came off the bat of Aiden Markram. He brought up his century off just 49 deliveries, the fastest in World Cup history.

Despite entering the crease in the 31st over, Markram smashed 14 fours and three sixes to complete the trioka of centries in a single ODI innings.

It was also the first such occurrence in a World game, as the South Africans made a massive statement in the tournament opener.

#2 England vs Netherlands, 2022

England made the highest score in ODI history against the Netherlands.

With England transforming to an all-out attacking approach from ball one since the 2015 World Cup debacle, this record almost felt inevitable at some stage.

Unfortunately, fellow Europeans - The Netherlands, were at the receiving end of a three-pronged assault by Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Buttler. The record-breaking batting display transpired in the first ODI of a three-match series last year at Amstelveen.

Following the dismissal of opener Jason Roy, Salt and Malan stitched together a magnificent 222-run partnership.

While the right-handed Salt smashed a brutal 93-ball 122, the elegant Malan essayed to 125 off 109 deliveries. However, the Netherlands' nightmare wasn't complete, with the worst onslaught coming from wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler after the fall of Phil Salt.

The current England skipper blasted an outrageous 162 off 70 balls, including seven fours and 14 maximums, to propel England to the highest-ever ODI score of 498/4 in 50 overs.

England almost had a fourth centurion, with big-hitter Liam Livingstone scoring a blazing 66 off 22 deliveries to finish the innings. The Netherlands never recovered from the hammering and suffered defeat by 232 runs.

#3 South Africa vs India, 2015

South Africa stunned India with a record batting performance to win the 2015 ODI series.

Not often are records made in a crucial match between two formidable teams, considering the high-level pressure on them throughout the game.

However, South Africa broke that myth and their big-match frailties with a batting performance for the ages in the fifth and deciding match of the 2015 ODI series in India. In a back-and-forth series where the team batting first emerged victorious in all four games, the Proteas won a crucial toss and elected to bat first in front of a packed crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While Hashim Amla was dismissed after a few delicious boundaries, a carnage of the highest order followed suit. Quinton de Kock, much like the ongoing Sri Lankan game, kickstarted the demolition with a silky 109 off 87 deliveries.

One-drop batter Faf du Plessis anchored the innings with a 115-ball 133 before the legendary AB de Villiers provided the finishing touch. The then-South African skipper smashed a brutal 119 off 61 balls to stun the Indian fans and completely demoralize the bowlers.

The awesome threesome led the Proteas to a massive 438/4 in 50 overs, a target that proved few too many for even the mighty Indian batting. The hosts folded for a mere 224 to lose their first home ODI series to the South Africans.

De Kock was the Player of the Match, while De Villiers won the Player of the Series award for scoring three centuries in the five games.

#4 South Africa vs West Indies, 2015

AB de Villiers scored one of the most memorable centuries in ODI history.

South Africa, AB de Villiers, 2015 - the three words that were part of several batting records in ODIs had perhaps their most celebrated one in the second game of the home series against the West Indies.

Following a comfortable win in the opening ODI, the Proteas were asked to bat by the Caribbean side, a mistake they regret to date in all likelihood. Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw torched the West Indian bowlers with a 247-run opening partnership, with the duo scoring their respective centuries. While Rossouw scored 128 off 115 deliveries, Amla carried his bat to finish on 151* off 142 balls.

However, it was pandemonium at the Wanderers with the arrival of skipper AB de Villiers, who saw the ball like a football from ball one. Despite entering the crease in the 39th over, the champion batter smashed an extraordinary 149 off 44 deliveries, bringing experts and fans to their feet with his magical strokeplay.

In the process, De Villiers also broke the record for the fastest ODI century, achieving the milestone in a mere 31 deliveries. The duo of Amla and De Villiers added 192 off 67 balls, with the latter doing most of the scoring, leading the Proteas to a mammoth 439/2 in 50 overs.

West Indies fought valiantly in reply but fell short by 148 runs in a match that is still remembered for AB de Villiers' heroics.