4 Instances when Indian batsmen outscored the opposition

Rahul
ANALYST
Feature
30 Oct 2018, 14:21 IST

Rohit Sharma loves scoring big hundreds
Rohit Sharma loves scoring big hundreds

Batting has been team India's dominating strength and certainly has the records to prove it. Time and again the Indian batsmen have produced some magical and yet some of the greatest knocks that the cricketing world has ever witnessed.

There have been instances in ODI cricket when a team's player completely outscores the opposition team's total. It sounds astounding to one and all, but the Indian team has featured in some of these instances. With a batting heavy team like India, it is obvious to witness these knocks.

Let's take a look at the instances when the Indian batsmen outscored the opposition in an ODI:

#4 Sachin Tendulkar 152 vs Namibia 130/10, Pietermaritzburg, 2003

Tendulkar scored a masterclass 152 against Namibia in 2003 World Cup
Tendulkar scored a masterclass 152 against Namibia in 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar has to feature in this list as the master himself has conquered most of the batting records and has played some of the best innings in his entire career.

It was the occasion of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where India was facing African nation Namibia. It was understood that it would be a one-sided affair and turned out to be the same.

Batting first, India lost Sehwag early, but Sachin had different plans. Partnered with Ganguly, the duo stitched a 244-run partnership for the second wicket, with Sachin ending up with a brilliant 152 off 151 balls with a staggering 18 boundaries to his name.

The African side was in disarray as India had piled on a mammoth 311/2 by the end of their 50 overs, courtesy Tendulkar's 152.

Namibia were however bowled out for a paltry score of 130 as Yuvraj picked up 4 as the world cup debutants failed to even surpass the individual score of the Master Blaster and were outscored by a good margin of 22 runs in the end.

Rahul
