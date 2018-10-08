×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 little-known records held by Indian batsmen in ODIs

Deepak Krishnan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    08 Oct 2018, 22:55 IST

India has always been recognized as a batting powerhouse and rightly so. The Indian batsmen are often idolized and portrayed as demi-gods by the fans. The fact that all the biopics so far made on Indian cricketers have had Indian batsmen as their subjects speaks volumes about the adulation showered on Indian batsmen, a privilege rarely extended to bowlers. No words would ever suffice to describe the fan following enjoyed by Indian batsmen.

However, this is not without reason. That Indian batsmen hold several records in international cricket, especially in the ODI arena, is a known fact. Sachin Tendulkar is the proud owner of several batting records against his name such as the most runs, half-centuries and centuries, which enabled him to reach the zenith of batsmanship and fan-following. Virat Kohli is well on track to appropriate some of these feats.

Apart from the well-known records mentioned above, Indian batsmen also hold several other records that are unknown to many. Here we have a look at 4 such records held by Indian batsmen which are unknown to many.

#1 Virat Kohli - Most runs in a bilateral series

Kohli's rich vein of form saw him score 558 runs in the 2018 ODI series vs the Proteas
Kohli's rich vein of form saw him score 558 runs in the 2018 ODI series vs the Proteas

Virat Kohli is currently at the peak of his career. It is not without reason that he currently ranks amongst the top 3 in batting rankings in all 3 formats. Scoring centuries and dispatching bowlers all around the park has become a part of his daily routine. So far, Kohli has enjoyed an incredible 2018 with him winning the Player of the Tournament awards in the Test series in England and the ODI series in South Africa.

In the South Africa ODI series, Kohli broke the record for the most runs in an ODI series. Kohli scored 558 runs in 6 matches at an astounding average of 186 which included 3 tons and a half-century.

The previous record was held by Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma who scored 491 runs in the 7-match series held in India in 2013. Interestingly, Kohli is the only player in ODI history to have scored 500+ runs in a bilateral series.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs India, 2018 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Deepak Krishnan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
4 Greatest overseas Test innings played by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 5 innings by a teenager in Test history
RELATED STORY
Most successful number five batsmen for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Most successful number six batsmen for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Test partnerships by Indians in South Africa
RELATED STORY
5 Records that Kohli is likely to break in the next 5 years
RELATED STORY
4 records held by Indian bowlers in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who scored most runs in a single bilateral ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket records held by Indian origin players
RELATED STORY
5 memorable ODI centuries by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us