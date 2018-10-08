4 little-known records held by Indian batsmen in ODIs

India has always been recognized as a batting powerhouse and rightly so. The Indian batsmen are often idolized and portrayed as demi-gods by the fans. The fact that all the biopics so far made on Indian cricketers have had Indian batsmen as their subjects speaks volumes about the adulation showered on Indian batsmen, a privilege rarely extended to bowlers. No words would ever suffice to describe the fan following enjoyed by Indian batsmen.

However, this is not without reason. That Indian batsmen hold several records in international cricket, especially in the ODI arena, is a known fact. Sachin Tendulkar is the proud owner of several batting records against his name such as the most runs, half-centuries and centuries, which enabled him to reach the zenith of batsmanship and fan-following. Virat Kohli is well on track to appropriate some of these feats.

Apart from the well-known records mentioned above, Indian batsmen also hold several other records that are unknown to many. Here we have a look at 4 such records held by Indian batsmen which are unknown to many.

#1 Virat Kohli - Most runs in a bilateral series

Kohli's rich vein of form saw him score 558 runs in the 2018 ODI series vs the Proteas

Virat Kohli is currently at the peak of his career. It is not without reason that he currently ranks amongst the top 3 in batting rankings in all 3 formats. Scoring centuries and dispatching bowlers all around the park has become a part of his daily routine. So far, Kohli has enjoyed an incredible 2018 with him winning the Player of the Tournament awards in the Test series in England and the ODI series in South Africa.

In the South Africa ODI series, Kohli broke the record for the most runs in an ODI series. Kohli scored 558 runs in 6 matches at an astounding average of 186 which included 3 tons and a half-century.

The previous record was held by Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma who scored 491 runs in the 7-match series held in India in 2013. Interestingly, Kohli is the only player in ODI history to have scored 500+ runs in a bilateral series.

