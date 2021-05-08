4 most memorable Ishant Sharma spells against New Zealand

Ishant Sharma, quite expectedly, was one of the first names when the selectors announced the Indian team for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, England.

The senior-most member of the Indian contingent, the 101-Test-old Ishant Sharma, has an enviable record against New Zealand and fared well in the England tours of 2014 and 2018.

Ishant Sharma’s Test numbers

Ishant Sharma is India's most experienced cricketer in the current squad.

Since 2014, Ishant Sharma has averaged 22.65 against New Zealand. During the same period, his average in England has been an impressive 25.56.

If one breaks Ishant Sharma’s career into two phases – 2007-2013 and 2014 till date, he has been among the world’s finest pacers in the last seven years. Since the 2014 New Zealand tour, Ishant Sharma has taken 154 wickets in 48 Tests at an average of 25.94.

Come June 18, at Southampton, a fully-fit Ishant Sharma will likely be among the first names in the Indian line-up for the historic final. With India’s hopes pinned on the lanky 32-year-old Ishant Sharma, let’s delve into the past and relive four of his best spells against New Zealand in Test matches.

#1 Ishant Sharma – 4 for 73 in Hamilton, March 2009

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Ross Taylor.

Ishant Sharma, only 20, made an immediate impact in Test cricket. In his second year as a Test player, he impressed in his first outing in New Zealand, bowling a brilliant spell to help India topple the hosts on Day One of the first Test in Hamilton in 2009.

Sharma dismissed opener Tim McIntosh and also cleaned up New Zealand’s best batsman, Ross Taylor, by squaring him up. Two balls later, Ishant Sharma got James Franklin. Later in the day, he dismissed centurion Jess Ryder to help India bowl out the hosts for 279.

India went on to win the Test by ten wickets. It was the visitors' first Test victory on New Zealand soil in 33 years as Ishant Sharma played a decisive role. Interestingly, India haven’t won a Test there since then.

#2 Ishant Sharma – 4 for 43 in Nagpur, November 2010

After two drawn Tests, India and New Zealand met in the series decider in Nagpur. The hosts aren't used to not winning Test series at home, so a lot was at stake for the then No.1 Test side. Once again, Ishant Sharma raised his hand when it mattered most.

After India were asked to field first on losing the toss, Ishant Sharma kept the hosts in the match with an inspired spell of fast bowling. His four wickets included the key scalps of Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum as New Zealand were bowled out for 193.

India took the series by winning the Test by an innings and 198 runs as Ishant Sharma finished with impressive match figures of 24.2-6-58-7. The rest of the fast bowlers toiled for 107 overs in the Test, giving away 349 runs and claiming six wickets, which makes Ishant Sharma's exploits all the more laudable.

#3 Ishant Sharma – 6 for 51 in Wellington, February 2014

Ishant Sharma recorded his best bowling figure in this Test.

Ishant Sharma’s match-haul of nine wickets couldn’t prevent India’s loss in Auckland. Keen to change their fortunes in Wellington, the pacer ran through the New Zealand line-up, bowling them out for 192.

At that point in time, it was Ishant Sharma's best bowling figures in Test matches as his morning spell of 9-2-14-3 forced the hosts on the back foot. Sharma also had Kane Williamson twice – the umpire turned down what seemed a plumb lbw, while Williamson was later caught off a no-ball.

Despite a sizeable 246-run first-innings lead, India couldn’t win the Test, as Brendon McCullum’s triple ton and his record 352-run sixth-wicket stand with BJ Watling thwarted India.

#DidYouKnow Brendon McCullum is the only New Zealand player to score a triple century in Tests 💥 pic.twitter.com/ruXQmcQnhN — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2020

Ishant Sharma did create a chance in the second innings that could have sealed the game for India. He dropped a caught and bowled chance of the New Zealand skipper captain when he was on 34.

It turned out to be a pretty expensive drop.

#4 Ishant Sharma – 5 for 68 in Wellington, February 2020

Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Ross Taylor.

New Zealand completely outplayed India at home in the 2020 series. But if there was one shining player who kept India in the series, it was Ishant Sharma’s spell in the first innings of the Wellington Test.

After getting bowled out for 165, India restricted the hosts to a 183-run lead in the first innings. Ishant Sharma dismissed the openers – Tom Latham and Tom Blundell - before sending back Ross Taylor, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

However, India failed to capitalise on Ishant Sharma's efforts, as they succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat. India ended up losing the series against New Zealand 2-0.

India's Test squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



India have announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming WTC Final against New Zealand and the Test series in England 🤩🇮🇳



Thoughts? 👀#TeamIndia #WTC #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/yE4o4ca2hN — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 7, 2021