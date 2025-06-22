4 milestones achieved by India's players on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The Indian players achieved several records on Day 2 of the first Test against England on Saturday, June 21, at Headingley in Leeds.

The visitors started the day at 359/3 and did well in the first session. Skipper Shubman Gill (147) added 20 runs to his overnight score, while Rishabh Pant (134) also scored a century. However, it went downhill after their dismissals, as India were eventually bowled out on 471 in the second session.

In response, England lost Zak Crawley (4) early courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah. Nevertheless, Ben Duckett and vice-captain Ollie Pope stitched a terrific partnership to put the home side in the front seat.

Bumrah again came to India's rescue as he dismissed Duckett (62) and Joe Root (28). At the end of the day's play, England are at 209/3 and trail by 262 runs, with Pope (100*) and Harry Brook (0*) remaining unbeaten.

On that note, let's take a look at the milestones achieved by Indian players on the second day of the ongoing Test.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah goes past Wasim Akram's illustrious record in SENA countries

India's most experienced pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, created history on Saturday with his impressive performance. He went past Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram's record (146) to become the highest wicket-taker among Asian bowlers in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Bumrah has 148 wickets in 32 games (60 innings) at an impressive average of 20.91. His best match figures of 9/88 came against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

Notably, Indian bowlers like Anil Kumble (141) and Ishant Sharma (130) take subsequent places in the coveted list.

#2 Rishabh Pant overtakes MS Dhoni to become India's most successful keeper-batter

Rishabh Pant finally overtook MS Dhoni's record (6) of most tons by an Indian wicketkeeper in the longest format. Pant brought up his seventh Test ton with his trademark one-handed six.

Pant also got past Dhoni's record (78) of most sixes in the red-ball format. He now has hit 79 maximums in 44 appearances. The southpaw is now the only visiting keeper-batter with three Test centuries in England.

#3 Trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant create unique record

Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) became only the second Indian trio to hit centuries in a Test innings in England.

Previously, Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Sourav Ganguly (128) achieved the feat at the same ground in 2002. Their contributions eventually helped the Indian team to win by an innings and 46 runs.

#4 Rishabh Pant etches himself into the history books

Rishabh Pant created a plethora of records on the second day of the first Test against England. He has now hit the most sixes (6) by a visiting batter on English soil in a Test innings.

Previously four batters (including Adam Gilchrist and Michael Holding) had hit five sixes in a Test innings in England.

Moreover, Pant now has the joint-most sixes along with Virender Sehwag in a Test innings away from home. Hardik Pandya holds the record for hitting most maximums (7) against Sri Lanka in 2017.

