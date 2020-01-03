4 most memorable moments of 2019 in international cricket

Published Jan 03, 2020

World Champions!

2019 was quite an eventful year for international cricket. And it was meant to be as it was hosting the Cricket World Cup. Apart from the flagship event, the ICC Test Championship began this year, Afghanistan recorded their first Test win, India recorded their first Test series win down-under and Test Cricket returned to Pakistan after 10 years.

Among these events were moments which touched our hearts, made us feel what a great game cricket is. And this articles revisits 4 such moments that will be etched in the memories of cricket fans across the globe. Given it's too difficult to rank these moments, we have merely listed them in chronological order.

Let's dive in to relive these moments:

#1 Indian team's victory lap at the SCG

Virat Kohli

The Indian Test team lost 2-1 in South Africa in 2018 and followed it up with a disappointing 4-1 scoreline in England. So, inevitably Virat Kohli was asked if this was a make or break tour for India. Make or break because the Indian team was expected to win in South Africa and England. And most were beginning to question if the 'strong' Indian side has what it takes to win a Test series in the SENA nations. And among other things, Virat said, "We believe we have what it takes to win on this tour".

Sometimes the scorelines, the stats don't give out the accurate story. Virat knew this and so did the Indian team. The losses in South Africa and England made the Indian team more determined to create history in Australia. And history, did they create.

On January 6, 2019, as the rain ensured the Sydney Test ended in a draw, Kohli's men ended the 71-year drought of winning a Test series down-under. How fitting that it was in Sydney, the place where that Kohli sworn-in as a full-time captain of the Indian Test side in 2015.

The victory lap marked the arrival of the Indian Test side which gets on the field to dominate, whether home or away. A moment to celebrate not just for Indian fans but also for the lovers of Test cricket. They can be assured that they are in for a fierce, competitive, relentless brand of Test cricket from this Indian side in the coming decade.

