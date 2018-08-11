Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 openers who are not able to find a place in the Indian ODI team

Gavish Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Aug 2018, 19:11 IST

India has become a vast pool of talent in the cricket. Every day new talents emerge from every corner of the country which has helped us to build a solid international team. We also have the IPL where we see lots of new young faces. It shows that India has a bright future in international cricket.

Today, India is facing a big challenge in accommodating these players on the team. We are finding it difficult to give these players the batting position in which they are comfortable. One such batting position is opening.

India currently has a stable opening pair in Dhawan and Rohit. They have scored big runs as partners for India. So, it becomes unthinkable for the team management to replace these players with a new face.

Here are the 4 openers who are not able to find a place in the Indian ODI team.

4. Mayank Agarwal

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Mayank Agarwal is the new run machine in the domestic cricket. He has scored 2162 runs in 32 innings runs at an astonishing average of 67.56. From Ranji trophy to Vijay Hazare Mayank is scoring runs everywhere. It has become hard for selectors now to overlook him.

Mayank is doing everything in his power to get selected in the national team. He deserves a spot in the national side. Mayank is an attacking and a fearless opener like Sehwag. He even confessed in an interview that he idolizes Sehwag.

Today, India has a settled opening pair. Both Rohit and Dhawan are scoring runs constantly. Therefore Mayank is not able to cement his place in the Indian squad. Still, Mayank should not become hopeless as he has age on his side. He should focus on his game and wait for his opportunity. He will surely get his chance in the national side to showcase his talent.


Gavish Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
